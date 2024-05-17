Ninety year old’s mammoth Roman wall trek for Wetherby older persons charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A veteran walker is hiking the length of Hadrian’s Wall to raise cash for a Wetherby older persons charity.

Keith Wilkinson, aged 90, aims to complete the coast-to-coast trek in just 10 days on behalf of Wetherby in Support of the Elderly.

The 85-mile march will see walk-loving Keith take in Roman remains along his route, which covers some of the most rugged terrain in the country.

Keith said: “It’s only recently that I’ve heard of WiSE. I don’t feel lonely and whilst I am happy living and walking on my own, I decided I should have more social activity. I started attending Welcome Café, Line Dancing and the music entertainment afternoons.

“I find the activities interesting and so, although I’d already booked the trek, I offered to turn it into a fundraising expedition to raise funds for WiSE.

“I enjoy long walks and have done many treks since my wife died 16 years ago, including the Pennine Way and most of the GR11 trail – a 515 mile walk from Atlantic to Mediterranean through Spanish Pyrenees. I’ve also completed the Tour Du Mont Blanc, where I explored the Alps from France to Italy & Switzerland.

“These days, I’m not as fit as I would like so looking for a walk which was not too difficult. I am aiming to do Hadrian’s Wall in 10 days, with a rest day in-between.”

Keith will begin his expedition on Tuesday 28th May.