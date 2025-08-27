Newlyweds find their forever home in Huddersfield

Thanks to Harron Homes’ Part Exchange Scheme, a newlywed couple was able to move into their dream home at Victoria Heights in Fixby, Huddersfield, just eight weeks after tying the knot.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucy and Rob Eames, both in their early 30s and recently married, had long dreamed of owning a home together. Having previously lived in Rob’s house in a small hamlet outside Huddersfield, they jumped at the opportunity to buy their first jointly owned home as soon as their wedding wrapped up.

“We’ve always talked about buying a place together,” said Lucy, a Project Manager in tech retail. “The timing just hadn’t worked out, until we spotted a Part Exchange event at Victoria Heights. From there, everything fell into place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob, a Creative Operations Manager, added, “We’d already seen the Windsor house type and loved it. When our ideal plot came back on the market just as we’d received an offer on our previous home, it felt meant to be.”

SGB-47088-- Lucy and Rob Eames and their cat Bailey in their new home in Victoria Heights.

The couple were able to make their move thanks to Harron’s Part Exchange Scheme, something they credit with making the process far less stressful during an already busy period in their lives.

“We were in the middle of wedding planning,” said Lucy. “The Part Exchange option gave us the confidence to move forward without worrying about the chain falling through. It removed so much uncertainty.”

The Windsor’s thoughtful layout and spacious design ticked all the couple’s boxes, from an open-plan kitchen-diner to a separate lounge, a garage ripe for conversion into a home office and gym, and plenty of parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re both into fitness – we do CrossFit and HYROX and train multiple times a week – so having a garage space that we can soon convert into a home gym is perfect,” said Rob. “The garden is also a great size, and we’ve got plenty of room for guests, working from home, and future plans.”

Having lived just 15 minutes away in Lascelles Hall, the pair were already familiar with the local area and amenities, including their long-time gym. They were also delighted to discover that their new cul-de-sac came with instant community spirit.

“We’ve already been invited to a neighbour’s housewarming,” said Lucy. “There’s a WhatsApp group for our little row of six homes, and everyone’s really friendly. Our next-door neighbours even took in parcels for us before we moved in!”

Katie Charlesworth, Sales and Marketing Director at Harron Homes Yorkshire, said: “At Harron, we know how important it is to find a home that not only fits your needs today, but grows with you over time. For Lucy and Rob, the Windsor at Victoria Heights offered the perfect balance of location, layout, and long-term potential, and we’re so pleased to have played a part in their journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Heights is a sought-after development located in Fixby, Huddersfield, offering a collection of stylish four- and five-bedroom homes. Prices start from £390,000. To find out more, visit https://www.harronhomes.com/find-a-home/west-yorkshire/victoria-heights or contact the sales team on 01484 822439.