New flowerbeds help celebrate 250 years of bell ringing at Knaresborough
The Bell Ringers at St John the Baptist’s church in Knaresborough are celebrating 250 years since the bells were first cast and installed in the Church. The church houses eight bells which were first cast in London and installed in Knaresborough in July 1774. The bells have been rung almost continually since, with a break in the mid-20th century.
In honour of this unique celebration, ‘Knaresborough in Bloom’ have re-shaped and planted the flower beds at the front of Knaresborough House in the shape of bells.
The bells were originally installed in the church tower at the instigation of the Reverend Thomas Collins, Vicar of Knaresborough and the Churchwardens, John Inman and Joseph Young. The bells were rung for the first time on 11 July 1774, and so the current Knaresborough Bell Ringers will be ringing the bells in the evening of July 11, exactly 250 years later. The Rector of Knaresborough, the Rev. Garry Hinchcliffe, will also be holding a short rededication service 90 feet up in the belfry.
Attached is a photo of some of the present bell ringers next to one of the bell shaped flowerbeds at the front of Knaresborough House. It is interesting to note that Knaresborough House was built next to the church by the Collins family six years before the bells were installed.
Knaresborough Guild of Bell Ringers
