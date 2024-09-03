New Endometriosis support and awareness in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate's newest Endometriosis meetup offering support and raising awareness

Endometriosis can be an isolating condition, although it is as common as asthma and diabetes, impacting around 1.5 million assigned female at birth. There is no known cure for this disease that has been found in every organ in the body. Pain is caused by cells similar to those found in the womb growing elsewhere and the blood building up and not being able to escape, however it is not exclusively a gynaecological illness.

To help connect and support those with the condition in the Harrogate area. A fellow Endometriosis sufferer, Kim Olsson of Positility Community Interest Company has organised this new Endometriosis event to connect other Endo warriors (as they are commonly referred to in online communities) to offer support, share case studies, and raise awareness. The event will take place on Wednesday 25th September from 7:30-9pm at the Friends Meeting House in Harrogate.

The evening will start with a couple of personal case studies from Endometriosis warriors with different journeys, with the opportunity to ask questions and finish with the chance to chat to other attendees. Information leaflets and books on and related to the topic will be available to browse, borrow or take from an 'Endometriosis library'. Donations of period products will also be collected for The Hygiene Bank to help raise awareness and support period poverty. Tea and coffee will be included in the ticket price of £7.50. Tickets are limited and on sale now via Eventbrite by searching 'Endometriosis' in Harrogate.

Endometriosis Event Flyer with details of event

Positiity CIC, who has organised the event, is the creation of Kim following her own Endometriosis journey and fertility challenges, with the aim to help support others have a more positive fertility journey. The website www.positility.com is free to use and offers over 100 resources to websites offering emotional support, physical support, condition specific support and useful information to help educate and advocate. Kim also offers corporate training on the topic and is available to speak at related events, with further details on the website.

If the event is a success then further events will be organised focused on specific topics based on feedback and demand.