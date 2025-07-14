New beginnings – Harrogate care home celebrates launch of luxury care suites

A care home in Harrogate was joined by a special guest to celebrate the grand opening of its luxury care suites.

To mark the launch of Kite View at Care UK’s Harcourt Gardens, on Harcourt Road, residents and team members welcomed the Deputy Mayor of Harrogate, Councillor Jenny Travena, who cut the ribbon to officially open the new collection of high-end care suites.

The day was packed with activities for guests, including tai chi and yoga sessions in the garden for all residents to get involved in.

Visitors also enjoyed refreshments prepared by the home’s Head Chef while exploring the new suites and communal spaces.

Jillian Pollard, Home Manager at Harcourt Gardens, said: “Our launch event was a fantastic success and a wonderful opportunity to bring everyone together to celebrate this exciting new chapter for the home.

“The Kite View suites are a true reflection of our commitment to providing the highest standard of care for residents, introducing a new level of comfort to Harcourt Gardens. They are tailored to support a wide range of care needs while providing a luxurious and homely environment.

“We remain dedicated to enhancing resident wellbeing and, building on the success of the event, we will continue to offer regular yoga and tai chi sessions, alongside a wide variety of other enriching activities.

“We were honoured to welcome the Deputy Mayor to mark the occasion, and it was great to see so many residents and visitors enjoying the activities and the space. We’re incredibly proud of the environment we have created at Harcourt Gardens and look forward to what’s to come.”

Harcourt Gardens provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, the home incorporates plenty of space for hobby and leisure activities and has its own cinema, bistro, and Botanicals Gin bar.

For more information, contact Customer Relations Manager Jillian Shearer on 01423 205 870, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/harcourt-gardens.