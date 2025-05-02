Neighbourhood News Starbeck Area 8 May 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

RHYTHMS OF SPRING

Harrogate Choral Society has a small section of female voices that perform with the name Beati; they are giving a concert entitled ‘Rhythms of Spring’ at St Andrews Church on Saturday May 10 7.30pm. The event will also feature St Aidans West African Drumming Ensemble and Christine Littlewood.

Tickets are available from performers or on the door and cost £15 (£5 for under 18s) including refreshments and a programme. For further information contact [email protected]

Echo42 Big Band will perform an afternoon on set at Starbeck Methodist Church Sunday May 11 2.30pm

ECHO 42 BIG BAND IN CONCERT

Echo 42 Big Band will perform an afternoon concert at Starbeck Methodist Church on Sunday 11 May 2.30pm. It will be around the 80th anniversary of VE day; so this is an opportunity to listen to sounds from the 1940s and maybe dust off a vintage item from your wardrobe!

This concert is on the ongoing programme of community events at Starbeck Methodist Church which is a comfortable, accessible venue with great acoustics. Entry is by pay at the door: adults £10, teenagers £5, under 12s free. Tea, coffee, juice and biscuits are served during the interval.

For further information email [email protected]

Rhythms of Spring concert by Beati at Saint Andrews Church May 10 7.30pm

STARBECK COMMUNITY LIBRARY

Storytime with stories, nursery rhymes and crafts, is on Tuesday May 13 from 10am. It is a drop in session for pre-school children with parents and carers and is free of charge.

There is a craft session is on Tuesday May 13 1.30pm, all are welcome to go along. Please ring 01423 868643 for further information.

Lego Club is on Tuesday May 13 3.30pm. Call in to the library in advance to reserve a place.

There is a one mile guided walk to cover the story of ‘New Starbeck – 1850 Onwards’ on Wednesday May 14 setting out from the library garden at 6.30pm. Book in advance at the library or on Facebook as places are limited to 10.

The talk of the month is on May 22 doors open 6.30pm for refreshments and the talk begins at 7pm. Social historian Dr Paul Jennings will discuss gin and the English. The cost is £3 and there’s no need to book.

For all up to date information and news follow the library on Facebook.

Normal Opening Times: Saturday mornings from 9.30am-12.30pm. Tuesday mornings from 10am-1pm. Afternoon sessions from 2pm-5pm every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday all day closing.

Please note that the library is closed for the late Spring Bank Holiday on Monday May 26.

STARBECK SUMMER SHOW

Starbeck Summer Show will take place at Starbeck Methodist Church on August 16. This is a popular event, last year there were over 400 entries from over 80 exhibitors. Maybe you could sow some seeds right now and produce some prize worthy vegetables.

SAINT ANDREWS CHURCH

Plus group, for older people, meets at St Andrew’s Small Hall every Wednesday 10.30-12pm (during term time only). Go along and enjoy a cuppa and meet with friends. All are welcome.

Chocolate church is at St Andrew's Starbeck, during term time only, after school on Wednesdays from 3.30pm. It starts with chocolate snacks and drinks followed by a short interactive and fun church service with songs, stories, prayers and fun. This is a family friendly after school service for primary school children and their parents and carers. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

STARBECK METHODIST CHURCH

This months lunch club dates are Tuesday May 13 12pm and Tuesday May 27 12pm. A traditional two course lunch is served for just £6, all are welcome.

There is a regular coffee morning on Saturdays 9.30am-11.30am.

STARBECK BOWLING CLUB

There are weekly academy sessions to help support and develop new members on Wednesdays at 6pm. For more information contact Steve Day on 07572 735866.