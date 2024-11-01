Neighbourhood News Starbeck Area 7 November 2024

Please contact Heather at [email protected] with your items for this column

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

COMMUNITY REMEMBRANCE SERVICE

The residents of Starbeck will to remember the fallen of two world wars and subsequent conflicts at Starbeck Cenotaph on Sunday November 10 at 3pm Local dignitaries, community groups and residents will attend the service led by the Royal British Legion and organised by the Starbeck Residents Association. The service begins with a parade followed by readings by representatives of local churches, the last post, two minutes silence, the laying of wreaths and prayers. All are welcome and afterwards refreshments will be served at Starbeck Methodist Church. For further information contact Andy Dennis: andy4msf@pme 0742735911.

TEWIT SILVER BAND IN CONCERT

Tewit Silver Band will be in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church on Saturday 9 November

Tewit Silver Band are in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church on Saturday November 9, 7.30pm. The band has invited the newly formed Tewit Community Brass to open the concert with their own short programme. Tewit Community Brass is an exciting project that has been designed to help with the transition of players from Tewit Youth Band to Tewit Silver Band and it will be great to hear their inaugural performance. This event is part of the ongoing winter concert programme at Starbeck Methodist Church. Entry is by payment £10 at the door, teenagers £5, under 12s free. Refreshments are served during the interval.

STARBECK METHODIST CHURCH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knit and natter is held in the Wharfedale room on the first and third Monday of the month 1.30pm-3.30pm.

Starbeck Methodist Church lunch club would like to welcome more diners; do go along and enjoy a nutritious two course meal and good company for just £6. Lunch club will take place at 12noon on the following Tuesdays: November 12, November 26 and Christmas lunch on December 10.

Tewit Silver Band will be in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church on Saturday 9 November

There is a regular coffee morning on Saturdays - 9.30pm-11.30pm, funds raised on November 9 will be to support the Methodist Relief and Development Fund.

The regular Sunday service takes place at 10.30am.

The church is participating in Tearfunds’ big quiz night on Saturday November 16 at 7.30pm. Tearfund aims to see 500 UK churches taking part to raise funds to help communities around the world bring an end to extreme poverty and work for a sustainable future. Entry costs £3 per person with refreshments included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a Christmas concert by Treble Clef on Sunday December 1, 2.30pm.

Tewit Silver Band will be in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church on Saturday 9 November

STARBECK COMMUNITY LIBRARY

Storytime for pre-school children is on Tuesday November 12 at 10.15am-noon. This is a drop-in session for under fives with carers. Stories, singing and crafts. There is no charge but donations towards craft materials are always appreciated.

The WI craft group meets on Tuesday November 12 at 1.30pm. Do go along to this welcoming group. Learn a new skill among friends or to enjoy showing your own handiwork to the group. Materials and refreshments are provided. Ring 01423 868643 for details or with suggestions for future projects.

The Lego club meets Tuesday at 3.30pm, please book in advance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starbeck Community Remembrance Service is on Sunday

There will be a Yorkshire Call my Bluff event on Saturday November 16. A fundraising event of fun, hilarity and a buffet supper. At £10 per person, tickets are available at the library or Starbeck Post Office.

There will be a talk about Henshaws College by Flora Simpson on Thursday November 28,7pm.

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS APPEAL

Starbeck Christmas Fair will be at St Andrews Church will on Saturday November 30, 2pm-6pm.

NIDDERDALE HARDY PLANTERS

The next meeting of Nidderdale Hardy Planters is at Saint Andrews Church Hall on Tuesday November 12. There will be the AGM at 7.10pm followed by a talk by Michael Myers. As well as being a passionate gardener Michael is a lecturer at Craven College and acts as an adviser for the RHS. For further information please contact Pat Roberts 01423 540610 Harrogate Neighbours

COMMUNITY HUB, 16 High Street, Starbeck

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be two festive wreath-making workshops on Wednesday December 4 at 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Bookings can be made in person at the community hub, all materials and refreshments are provided for a suggested donation of £15. All funds raised will go towards supporting the hub.

There is a ‘Mince Pies & Memories’ event to raise funds for Dementia Forward on Wednesday December 18 in two sessions 10am-12pm and 2pm-4pm.

The new weekly event ‘Nurturing Together’ offers a welcoming and supportive space for new and expecting parents in the local community. The group, which runs every Tuesday, 10am-12pm provides an opportunity for parents to connect, share experiences, and build friendships in a relaxed environment.