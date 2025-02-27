Neighbourhood News Starbeck Area 6 March 2025

If you have an item that you would like to be included in Starbeck Neighbourhood News please contact Heather on [email protected]

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SAINT MICHAELS HOSPICE SHOP

Hospices receive some government funding however they are still very dependent on the money raised from: charity shops, legacies and fundraising events. One such fundraising event is a twilight walk in Knaresborough which will take place on Saturday March 22 5.30pm. Put your pyjamas on and join up with friends and family for a sponsored four mile trail and enjoy views of historic Knaresborough as the sun goes down. For further information visit https://saintmichaelshospice.org/events/twilight-walk-2025/

SAINT ANDREWS CHURCH

The banner is up as there is a concert at Starbeck Methodist Church this weekend. The Abbey Belles Chorus will perform acappella/barbershop on Saturday March 8 7.30pm.

Plus group, for older people meet on in St Andrews small hall on Wednesdays 10.30-noon during term time. Do go along, meet with friends and enjoy a cuppa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lunch club, for older people is in St Andrews large hall on Wednesday March 3 12 noon. Go along and enjoy a hot meal and meet with friends, all are welcome.

Chocolate church is at St Andrew's Starbeck, during term time only, after school on Wednesdays from 3.30pm. It starts with chocolate snacks and drinks followed by a short interactive and fun church service with songs, stories, prayers and fun. This is a family friendly after school service for primary school children and their parents and carers. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

UPCOMING CONCERTS

To find out why the Saint Michaels Hospice shop have a window display that consists of pyjamas, dressing gowns and onesies see below.

The Abbey Belles Chorus will perform on Saturday 8 March 7.30pm. They sing many styles of unaccompanied music including barbershop. They are based in Selby, have been established for 30 years and continue to go from strength to strength. As well as a dynamic, lively performance from the main chorus there are several quartets which will add further variety and interest to the show.

Tewit Youth Band will perform their annual Starbeck concert on Saturday 26 April 7.30pm. They are always energetic, bring new material and perform to a very high standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo 42 concert that was postponed due to icy weather has now been rescheduled for Sunday 11 May 2.30pm. It will be around the 80th anniversary of VE day; so this is an opportunity to listen to sounds from the 1940s and maybe dust off a vintage item from your wardrobe!

For all of the above events entry is by pay at the door: adults £10, teenagers £5, <12 years free. Refreshments are served during the interval. For further information visit https://www.facebook.com/StarbeckMethodistChurch/events or email [email protected]

STARBECK CHRISTMAS LIGHTS GROUP

The next Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal fundraising event will be an Easter Fun Day at Belmont Park on Saturday April 19 12-4pm. There will be fun and games for everyone: races, competitions, stalls and prizes galore! It’s free entry to the public. Stalls spaces cost £10 and bookings are now open. Tel 07969823753.

Donations of small items such as toiletries, bric-a- brac, toys and games are always appreciated as they can be used at fundraising events. The group needs to raise £8,000 to repair, replace and put up the Starbeck Christmas Lights bringing joy to the people of Starbeck, our schools and colleges. Collection of items can be arranged.

STARBECK COMMUNITY LIBRARY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Storytime is on Tuesday March 11 10.15am-12pm. Its a drop-in session of stories, songs and crafts for pre-school children with their carers and is a free of charge.

The WI craft group meets on Tuesday March 11 1.30pm. For details of current projects and themes ring 01423 868643. All are welcome.

Lego Club meets on Tuesday March 11 3.30pm. Places are limited book in advance at the library

There is a needle felting workshop on Saturday March 15 10am-12pm. This is suitable for year 6 students upwards to senior citizens. It costs £5 which includes materials, tuition and refreshments. Spaces are available, please book at the library.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first in this years series of talks is on the evening of Thursday March 27. Horticulturist, Sue Wood will be discussing park life. The parks at Knaresborough, Ripon and Harrogate will be covered and no doubt a mention of Belmont. The cost is £3, including refreshments. Advance booking is not necessary.

There is a pyrography workshop on March 28 2pm-4pm. Pyrography is decorative art on wood using burn marks. Book in advance at the library, cost £5.

For up to date information and news follow the library on Facebook and Instagram.

The normal opening times are: Saturday mornings 9.30am-12.30pm, Tuesday mornings from 10am-1pm. Afternoon sessions from 2pm-5pm every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday all day closing.

STARBECK METHODIST CHURCH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next lunch club at Starbeck Methodist Church is on Tuesday March 11 at 12pm. Lunch club takes place twice a month and a two course lunch is served for just £6. If you would like to enjoy some good food and some good company just turn up, you will be most welcome.

There is a regular coffee morning on Saturdays 9.30am-11.30am.