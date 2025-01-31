Neighbourhood News Starbeck Area 6 February 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ST JOHN FISHER CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL CONCERT

Saint John Fisher Catholic High School will perform a concert at Starbeck Methodist Church on Saturday February 8 7.30pm. Do go along and support these talented and enthusiastic students, they are led by their head of music Craig Ratcliffe. Entry is by pay at the door: adults £10, teenagers £5, <12 years free. Refreshments are served during the interval. For further information visit https://www.facebook.com/StarbeckMethodistChurch/events or email [email protected]

ECHO42 BIG BAND

If you were disappointed that the concert by ECHO42 big band was cancelled due to icy weather then the good news is that a new date has been arranged for Sunday May 11 2.30pm.

DALES CANOE CLUB

During the winter the Dales Canoe Club meets at Starbeck swimming pool on Thursdays 8pm-9.30 pm. The club wishes to encourage new members to join and to take part in these sessions in preparation for spring/summer outings on the local rivers, the Nidd, Ure and Wharfe. For further information either see the DCC Facebook page and website https://dalescanoeclub.org.uk/ or email [email protected]

STARBECK CHRISTMAS LIGHTS GROUP

The next Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal fundraising event will be an Easter Fun Day at Belmont Park on Saturday April 19 12-4pm. There will be fun and games for everyone: races, competitions, stalls and prizes galore! It’s free entry to the public. Stalls spaces cost £10 and bookings are now open. Tel 07969823753.

Donations of small items such as toiletries, bric-a- brac, toys and games are always appreciated as they can be used at fundraising events. The group needs to raise £8,000 to repair, replace and put up the Starbeck Christmas Lights bringing joy to the people of Starbeck, our schools and colleges. Collection of items can be arranged.

STARBECK COMMUNITY LIBRARY

There is a needle felting session during half term on Saturday February 15 10am-noon. It’s suitable for Year 6 students and older, however you are never too old! Guidance and encouragement will be given and materials are provided. Tickets are £5 and available at the library.

The Great Cake and Book Sale will be on Saturday February 22 from 9.30am-noon.

Storytime is on Tuesday February 11 10.15am-noon. Its a drop in session with stories, nursery rhymes and crafts for under 5s with parents or carers. There is no charge but donations always welcome to fund craft materials.

The craft group meets on Tuesday February 11 1.30pm. Please ring 01423 868643 for details of current projects and themes. All are welcome.

The Lego Club is on Tuesday February 11 3.30pm. Please book in advance at the library.

For up to date information and news follow the library on Facebook and Instagram.

The normal opening times are: Saturday mornings 9.30am-12.30pm, Tuesday mornings from 10am-1pm. Afternoon sessions from 2pm-5pm every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday all day closing.

SAINT ANDREWS CHURCH

Plus group, for older people, meets at St Andrew’s Small Hall every Wednesday 10.30-12noon (during term time only). Go along and enjoy a cuppa and meet with friends. All are welcome.

Chocolate church is at St Andrew's Starbeck, during term time only, after school on Wednesdays from 3.30pm. It starts with chocolate snacks and drinks followed by a short interactive and fun church service with songs, stories, prayers and fun. This is a family friendly after school service for primary school children and their parents and carers. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

ST AELREDS

St Aelred’s Friendship Group meet on the third Wednesday of each month at 1.30pm – 3.30pm, all are most welcome.

STARBECK METHODIST CHURCH

The next lunch club at Starbeck Methodist Church is on Tuesday February 11 at 12 noon. Lunch club takes place twice a month and a two course lunch is served for just £6. If you would like to enjoy some good food and some good company just turn up, you will be most welcome.

There is regular coffee morning on Saturdays 9.30am-11.30am.

HARROGATE NEIGHBOURS

The Community Hub at 16 High Street, Starbeck, is hosting warm soup lunches every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from until March. Soup and rolls are served from 12noon - 2pm. There are also cookies, cake, and a selection of hot drinks. Visitors can enjoy a word search, play board games, or simply share a friendly chat in a warm and welcoming space.