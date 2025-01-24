Neighbourhood News Starbeck Area 30 January 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

STARBECK IN BLOOM

Starbeck Men in Sheds have constructed a new wooden raised bed on the Leeds platform at Starbeck station, the work has been funded by Northern Trains and Starbeck in Bloom are looking forward to planting it up.

DALES CANOE CLUB

During the winter the Dales Canoe Club meets at Starbeck swimming pool on Thursdays 8pm-9.30pm. The club wishes to encourage new members to join and to take part in these sessions in preparation for spring/summer outings on the local rivers, the Nidd, Ure and Wharfe. For further information either see the DCC Facebook page and website https://dalescanoeclub.org.uk/ or email [email protected]

STARBECK CHRISTMAS LIGHTS GROUP

The next Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal fundraising event will be an Easter Fun Day at Belmont Park on Saturday April 19 12-4pm. There will be fun and games for everyone: races, competitions, stalls and prizes galore! It’s free entry to the public. Stalls spaces cost £10 and bookings are now open. Tel 07969823753.

Donations of small items such as toiletries, bric-a- brac, toys and games are always appreciated as they can be used at fundraising events. The group needs to raise £8,000 to repair, replace and put up the Starbeck Christmas Lights bringing joy to the people of Starbeck, our schools and colleges. Collection of items can be arranged.

ST JOHN FISHER CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL CONCERT

Saint John Fisher Catholic High School will perform a concert at Starbeck Methodist Church on Saturday February 8 7.30pm. Do go along and support these talented and enthusiastic students, they are led by their head of music Craig Ratcliffe. Entry is by pay at the door: adults £10, teenagers £5, <12 years free. Refreshments are served during the interval. For further information visit https://www.facebook.com/StarbeckMethodistChurch/events or email [email protected]

STARBECK COMMUNITY LIBRARY

There is a repair your own jewellery workshop on Friday January 31 2pm-4pm. Guidance and advice will be given from experienced tutors on how to restore your favourite broken jewellery. All materials are provided and the cost is £5 including refreshments. Please book in advance at the library.

Storytime is on Tuesday February 4 10.15am-12pm. Its a drop in session with stories, nursery rhymes and crafts for under 5s with parents or carers. There is no charge but donations always welcome to fund craft materials.

The craft group meets on Tuesday February 4 2pm. Please ring 01423 868643 for details of current projects and themes. All are welcome

There is a needle felting session during half term on Saturday February 15 10am-12pm. It’s suitable for Year 6 students and older, guidance and encouragement will be given and materials are provided. Tickets are £5 and available at the library.

For up to date information and news follow the library on Facebook and Instagram.

The normal opening times are: Saturday mornings 9.30am-12.30pm, Tuesday mornings from 10am-1pm. Afternoon sessions from 2pm-5pm every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday all day closing.

SAINT ANDREWS CHURCH

Plus group, for older people, meets at St Andrew’s Small Hall every Wednesday 10.30-12pm (during term time only). Go along and enjoy a cuppa and meet with friends. All are welcome.

Chocolate church is at St Andrew's Starbeck, during term time only, after school on Wednesdays from 3.30pm. It starts with chocolate snacks and drinks followed by a short interactive and fun church service with songs, stories, prayers and fun. This is a family friendly after school service for primary school children and their parents and carers. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

ST AELREDS

St Aelred’s Friendship Group meet on the third Wednesday of each month at 1.30pm – 3.30pm all are most welcome.

HARROGATE NEIGHBOURS

The Community Hub at 16 High Street, Starbeck, is hosting warm soup lunches every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from now until March. Soup and rolls are served from 12pm - 2pm. There are also cookies, cake, and a selection of hot drinks. Visitors can enjoy a word search, play board games, or simply share a friendly chat in a warm and welcoming space.

Also there is a free ‘digital dilemma question and answer session’ on Saturday February 3 10am-12pm. The course is completely free and afterwards a free lunch is provided, all you need to do is take a form of ID. Please do call into the Harrogate Neighbours Community Hub to reserve a place.