Neighbourhood News Starbeck Area 3 April 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

If you have an item that you would like to be included in Starbeck Neighbourhood News please contact Heather on [email protected]

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

STARBECK IN BLOOM

Starbeck Badgers, the youth group of St John Ambulance, have created some wonderful posters urging people not to drop litter. A selection have been laminated and are displayed on litter bins in Starbeck.

Earlier this year Starbeck Men's Shed constructed a new raised bed on the platform at Starbeck railway station, the work was funded by Northern Trains. The SIB team have filled it with compost supplied by Riverside Quarry Ltd and signage, produced by local firm Colton Signs, has been added. It will be planted with some colourful perennials.

Colton Signs have produced the signs for the new raised beds on Starbeck station platform

STARBECK BOWLING CLUB

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the success of the first team last year Starbeck Bowling Club is looking forward to another successful season. As well as the nine teams there is also a club academy which supports and develop new members. The weekly academy sessions start on Wednesday April 2 6pm.

There will be an open day on Sunday April 6 10.30am-2.30pm. The club is situated near the Starbeck railway crossing on Spa Lane, next to the swimming baths. Club members will be on hand, showing you how to bowl and club bowls will be available. All you need is some flat soled shoes.

A social event marking 105th anniversary of the club will be held at Starbeck Conservative Club on April 26.

A new raised bed at Starbeck railway station with sign produced by Colton Signs

For more information contact Steve Day on 07572 735866

STARBECK COMMUNITY LIBRARY

SCL Special events

The recent needle felting event was so popular that a second course has been arranged on Saturday 5 April 5 10am-12pm. Its open to everyone from Year 6 students and beyond. Please book in advance, tickets are £5 including refreshments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starbeck Badgers have made posters reminding people not to leave litter

There will be a pyrography session Friday April 25 in the afternoon. Pyrography is the art of decorating wood with burn marks and this is a creative session for everyone. Please book in advance at the library or via Facebook. Entry is £5 including refreshments.

SCL Regular events

The craft group meets on Tuesday April 8 1.30pm. For further information ring 01423 868643. All are welcome.

Both storytime and Lego club do not take place during school holidays.

For up to date information and news follow the library on Facebook and Instagram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The normal opening times are: Saturday mornings 9.30am-12.30pm, Tuesday mornings from 10am-1pm. Afternoon sessions from 2pm-5pm every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday all day closing.

HARROGATE NEIGHBOURS COMMUNITY HUB

The hub, at 16 High Street Starbeck, is running a number of groups to benefit the community, please see details below.

R&R is a peer-to-peer support group for individuals living with fibromyalgia, chronic pain, or long-term health conditions that impact daily life, they meet on Mondays 1pm-3pm.

Nurturing Together provides a relaxed friendly space for parents and parents-to-be to connect and support each other, just drop in on Tuesdays 10am-12pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Art and craft sessions take place on Wednesdays 10am-12pm. It’s an opportunity to bring a craft, learn a new skill, share your skills or just enjoy some company. Booking is not required and all craft resources are free to use.

Pathfinders is a peer support group for parents which meets on Wednesdays 1pm-3pm and it provides a welcoming space where parents can be with others who understand.

The Tea and Empathy Club meets on Thursdays 2pm-4pm and provides a safe and welcoming space for anyone who has experienced bereavement.

Starbeck Summer Show

Starbeck Summer Show will take place at Starbeck Methodist Church on August 16. This is a popular event, last year there were over 400 entries from over 80 exhibitors. Maybe you could sow some seeds right now and grow some prize winning vegetables.

STARBECK METHODIST CHURCH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lunch club takes place twice a month at Starbeck Methodist Church. The dates for April are Tuesday 8 and Tuesday 22 at 12pm. A two course lunch is served for just £6. If you would like to enjoy some good food and some good company just turn up, you will be most welcome.

Also there is a regular coffee morning on Saturdays 9.30am-11.30am.

TEWIT YOUTH BAND IN CONCERT

Tewit Youth Band will perform their annual Starbeck concert on Saturday 26 April 7.30pm. They are always energetic, bring new material and perform to a very high standard. Entry is by pay at the door: adults £10, teenagers £5, under 12 years free. Refreshments are served during the interval.

ECHO 42 BIG BAND IN CONCERT

Echo 42 Big Band will perform an afternoon concert at Starbeck Methodist Church on Sunday 11 May 2.30pm. It will be around the 80th anniversary of VE day; so this is an opportunity to listen to sounds from the 1940s and maybe dust off a vintage item from your wardrobe! Entry is by pay at the door: adults £10, teenagers £5, <12 years free. Refreshments are served during the interval.

STARBECK CHRISTMAS LIGHTS GROUP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal fundraising event will be an Easter Fun Day at Belmont Park on Saturday April 19 12-4pm. There will be fun and games for everyone: races, competitions, stalls and prizes galore! It’s free entry to the public. Stalls spaces cost £10 and bookings are now open. Tel 07969823753.

Donations of small items such as toiletries, bric-a- brac, toys and games are always appreciated as they can be used at fundraising events. The group needs to raise £8,000 to repair, replace and put up the Starbeck Christmas Lights bringing joy to the people of Starbeck, our schools and colleges. Collection of items can be arranged.

​