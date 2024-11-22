Neighbourhood News Starbeck Area 28 November 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TREBLE CLEF

There will be a Christmas concert by Treble Clef on Sunday December 1 2.30pm. Treble Clef is a very talented, female, local, vocal ensemble of around twelve members and they have an extensive Christmas repertoire which will make for a lovely relaxing afternoon. Entry is by pay at the door: adults £10, teenagers £5, under 12s free. Refreshments will be served during the interval.

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS APPEAL

Starbeck Christmas fair will be held at St Andrews Church on Saturday November 30 2pm-6pm and it’s free entry. The event will open with performances by the St Andrew's singers and the Summerbell Dance Academy. There will be over thirty festive stalls. There will be a Christmas tombola and children can see Santa just £2.50. The winners of the best dressed Starbeck Christmas business/shop window and for the best dressed stall will be announced. Please go along and enjoy some festive cheer and support the Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal. Light refreshments will be served.

The Christmas Lights will be switched on at 6pm by Chartered Mayor Councillor Chris Aldred and the MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough Tom Gordon.

STARBECK COMMUNITY LIBRARY

Thanks to everyone who attended and donated to the Yorkshire Call My Bluff evening. A splendid time was had by all.

There will be a talk about Henshaws College by Flora Simpson on Thursday November 28 7pm.

Storytime for pre-school children is on Tuesday December 3 10.15am-12noon. This is a drop-in session for under fives with carers. Stories, nursery rhymes, singing and crafts. There is no charge but donations towards craft materials always appreciated.

The craft group meets on Tuesday December 3 1.30pm. Go along to this welcoming group to learn a new skill or to enjoy showing your own handiwork to the group. Materials are provided. Ring 01423 868643 for details of current themes or with suggestions for future projects.

Lego club meets on Tuesday at 3.30pm. Please book in advance.

Hoglets Theatre Group will be performing Yuletide Tales on Thursday December 12 after school. There will be a forty minute interactive, storytelling show with puppetry and live music. This event has been kindly sponsored by The Red Box Post Office so that tickets are a nominal £1 per child, £2 per adult. Doors open 3.20pm performance begins at 4pm. Tickets are available at the library.

For up to date information and news follow the library on Facebook and Instagram.

Normal Opening Times: Saturday mornings from 9.30am-12.30pm. Tuesday mornings from 10am-1pm. Afternoon sessions from 2pm-5pm every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday all day closing.

STARBECK METHODIST CHURCH

Knit and natter is held in the Wharfedale room on the first and third Monday of the month 1.30pm-3.30pm.

Starbeck Methodist Church lunch club will be serving Christmas lunch on December 10 12 noon.

There is a regular coffee morning on Saturdays 9.30am-11.30am.

The regular Sunday service takes place at 10.30am.

CHRISTMAS AT STARBECK METHODIST CHURCH

Sunday December 810.30am - Gift service and all age worship. Gifts will be given to the local Salvation Army for distribution in the Ripon and Harrogate area.

Christmas Eve 4pm - a quiet and reflective service of holy Communion

Christmas Day 10am - all age worship

CHRISTMAS AT ST ANDREWS CHURCH

Saturday December 30 2pm - carol singing at the Christmas fair

Sun December 15 12noon - carol singing on the high street

Sunday Dec 22 9am - carol service

Sunday Dec 22 10.45am - nativity service

Christmas Eve - 4pm and 6pm Christingle services

Christmas Eve 11.30pm - midnight Communion

Christmas Day 10am - Christmas morning all age Communion

CHRISTMAS AT ST AELREDS CHURCH

Christmas Eve Mass 4pm and 8pm

Christmas Day Mass 9am

CHRISTMAS AT ST MARYS CHURCH, KNARESBOROUGH

Christmas Eve Mass 6pm

Christmas Day Mass 10.30am

HARROGATE NEIGHBOURS

Community Hub, 16 High Street, Starbeck

There will be two festive wreath-making workshops on Wednesday December 4 at 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Bookings can be made in person at the community hub, all materials and refreshments are provided for a suggested donation of £15. All funds raised will go towards supporting the hub.

There is a ‘Mince Pies & Memories’ event to raise funds for Dementia Forward on Wednesday December 18 in two sessions 10am-12pm and 2pm-4pm.

The new weekly event ‘Nurturing Together’ offers a welcoming and supportive space for new and expecting parents in the local community. The group, which runs every Tuesday 10am-12pm provides an opportunity for parents to connect, share experiences, and build friendships in a relaxed environment.

HARROGATE RAILWAY QUIZ

Do go along and join the fun quiz at Harrogate Railway, Station View, Starbeck on Friday November 29 7.30pm. Entry is just £1 per person and there are cash prizes to be won. There’s also a raffle, ‘play your cards right’, and a game of stand up bingo. Bingo costs £1 per person, half the money raised goes to the winner and the other half is donated to the Harrogate Hospital charity. Remember to take some cash to enter and some friends to make up a team. The fun takes place on the last Friday of every month and everyone is welcome.