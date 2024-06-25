Neighbourhood News Starbeck Area 27 June 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Community grants and a library AGM

HARROGATE RAILWAY QUIZ: Do go along and join the fun quiz at Harrogate Railway, Starbeck on Friday June 28 7.30pm. Entry is just £1 per person and there are cash prizes to be won. There’s also a raffle, ‘play your cards right’, and a game of stand up bingo. Bingo costs £1 per person, half the money raised goes to the winner and the other half is donated to the Harrogate Hospital charity. Remember to take some cash to enter and some friends to make up a team. The fun takes place on the last Friday of every month. Everyone is welcome, to reserve your table please call Lynn on 07708 660080 or just turn up on the night.

STARBECK COMMUNITY FUND: The Starbeck Community Grants are now open for applications. Applications for individual grants, for up to £200, will be considered towards projects, schemes or courses that will enhance the educational, sporting or cultural advancement of an individual. Also applications for group grants, of up to £1000, will be considered to assist groups with projects or activities that will be of benefit to the community. See www.northyorks.gov.uk/starbeck for the online application form for both group and individual applications. Applications should be made on-line and the cut-off date is 26 July at 4.30pm. If you do not have access to a computer please contact North Yorkshire Council Customer Services: Telephone: 0300 131 2 131

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

STARBECK LIBRARY: There will be a talk about Starbeck in Bloom on Thursday June 27, doors will open at 6.30pm when refreshments will be available, the presentation starts at 7pm. Christine Stewart and Rebecca Lund will be telling us about the beginnings of Starbeck in Bloom and how it has evolved over the years. Entry is £3 inclusive of refreshments.

Dancing for Well-Being members taking a break

Storytime for pre-school children with parents and carers is on Tuesday July 2 10.15am-noon. There will be songs, nursery rhymes and crafts.

The WI Craft group meet at Tuesday July 2 1.30pm. For full details ring 01423 868643

Starbeck Community Library’s Annual General Meeting will be held in the library on Thursday July 11 7pm. All are very welcome to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Normal Opening Times: Saturday mornings from 9.30am-12.30pm. Tuesday mornings from 10am-1pm. Afternoon sessions from 2pm-5pm every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday all day closing.

STARBECK FEST: There will be a community festival on Belmont Field on July 6 11am-4pm. The event is being organised by The Living Room and is supported by Starbeck in Bloom.

SUMMER SHOW: Starbeck in Bloom summer produce show will be held at Starbeck Methodist Church on Saturday 17 August 11.30am-3pm. Schedules are available either from Starbeck Community Library or from Tom's tech/ Beth's craft shed.

DANCING FOR WELL-BEING: Dancing for Well-Being sessions take place on Thursdays 1pm-2.30pm at St Andrews Church Hall, High St, Starbeck, Harrogate, HG2 7JE. These weekly sessions are ideal for older people who have health or mobility problems or find co-ordination or remembering moves difficult. The venue is fully accessible and car parking is available. The cost is £6 including refreshments.