Neighbourhood News Starbeck Area 25 July 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Interesting activities at Starbeck library

HARROGATE NEIGHBOURS COMMUNITY HUB: Located at 16 High Street, the community hub is open throughout the summer holidays, every weekday from 10am until 4pm. Whether you are looking for some help with an application or a computer issue, searching for advice or guidance, or just looking for a lovely cool place to sit and enjoy a cup of coffee and a slice of cake, the hub has got you covered. Child friendly, wheelchair user accessible, and with a 'pay what you can' cafe, the community hub is Starbeck's newest place to go. Why not pop in and say hello?

STARBECK COMMUNiTY LIBRARY: The talk of the month is on Thursday July 25, doors open 6.30pm for refreshments and the presentation begins at 7pm. Peter Montgomery will speak about Mercy Ships, a faith-based international development organisation that deploys hospital ships to some of the poorest countries in the world, delivering vital, free healthcare to people in desperate need. It will be an enjoyable and informative evening for just £3 including refreshments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The marvellous makers summer reading challenge is now open to registration for 4-11 year olds. Between now and September 7 the challenge is to read six books, fiction or non-fiction, long or short, even picture books, and receive rewards, along the way. Similarly the buzzy bees quest is available for the under 4s.

Members of Starbeck womens shed enjoying tea and cake with Jamie of Harrogate Neighbours

There will be marvellous makers junk modelling sessions on both August 6 and August 13.

Please note that storytime and Lego club are not on during the school holidays.

The craft session for adults meets Tuesday July 30 1.30pm (for details 01423 868643).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The library is a welcoming space to spend time, read a newspaper, enjoy the garden and have a hot drink and biscuit at a very reasonable price. For all up to date information and news follow the library on Facebook and Instagram.

Normal Opening Times: Saturday mornings from 9.30am-12.30pm. Tuesday mornings from 10am-1pm. Afternoon sessions from 2pm-5pm every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday all day closing.

SUMMER SHOW: Starbeck in Bloom summer produce show will be held at Starbeck Methodist Church on Saturday 17 August 11.30am-3pm. Schedules are available either from Starbeck Community Library or from Tom's tech/ Beth's craft shed.

BADMINTON: A small, friendly badminton group meet at Starbeck Methodist Church on Thursdays 2pm, sessions continue during the summer. For further information contact Ken 01423 540724

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

STARBECK COMMUNITY FUND: The deadline for applications for a Starbeck Community Grant off is 26 July at 4.30pm. For further information please contact North Yorkshire Council Customer Services 03001312131