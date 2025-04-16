Neighbourhood News Starbeck Area 24 April 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tewit Youth Band are in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church on Saturday April 26 at 7.30pm

If you have an item that you would like to be included in Starbeck Neighbourhood News please contact Heather on [email protected]

TEWIT YOUTH BAND IN CONCERT

Tewit Youth Band will perform their annual Starbeck concert on Saturday 26 April 7.30pm. Tewit Youth Band is a local, successful, competitive band directed by Martin Hall. They are always energetic, entertaining and bring new material performing it to a very high standard.

How about some live music for a Sunday afternoon- Echo42 Big Band will perform a 1940s themed concert at Starbeck Methodist Church on Sunday 11 May 2.30pm

This concert is on the ongoing programme of community events at Starbeck Methodist Church which is a comfortable, accessible venue with great acoustics. Entry is by pay at the door: adults £10, teenagers £5, under 12s free. Tea, coffee, juice and biscuits are served during the interval.

For further information email [email protected]

ECHO 42 BIG BAND IN CONCERT

Echo 42 Big Band will perform an afternoon concert at Starbeck Methodist Church on Sunday 11 May 2.30pm. It will be around the 80th anniversary of VE day; so this is an opportunity to listen to sounds from the 1940s and maybe dust off a vintage item from your wardrobe! Entry is by pay at the door: adults £10, teenagers £5, <12 years free. Refreshments are served during the interval.

STARBECK BOWLING CLUB

Following the success of the first team last year Starbeck Bowling Club is looking forward to another successful season. As well as the nine teams there is also a club academy which supports and develop new members. The weekly academy sessions have started on Wednesdays at 6pm.

A social event marking 105th anniversary of the club will be held at Starbeck Conservative Club on April 26.

For more information contact Steve Day on 07572 735866

STARBECK COMMUNITY LIBRARY

The talk of the month is on Thursday April 24, teas and coffees are served from 6.30pm and the talk begins at 7pm. Kathy Allday, from the Knaresborough Museum Association, is giving a presentation to mark the first anniversary of the Knaresborough Heritage Centre and the association’s ongoing work and ambitions. All are welcome, entry costs £3 including refreshments.

There is a pyrography workshop on Friday April 25 2pm-4pm. Places are limited, please book in advance at the library or via Facebook. The cost is £5, materials and tuition are included.

There will be a sale of cakes, books and jigsaws on Saturday April 26 9.30am-12.30pm.

Storytime is on Tuesday April 29 from 10.15am-12pm, it’s a free, drop in session for pre-school children with their parents or carers and it consists of stories, songs and crafts.

The craft group meets on Tuesday at 1.30pm-3.30pm. Newcomers are welcome. Ring 01423 868643 to find out more.

The Lego club meets on Tuesday 3.30pm. Its popular so book at the library or via Facebook as places limited.

There is another opportunity to try your hand at needle felting on

Saturday May 3 10am-12pm. This will be an enjoyable session which is open to year 6 children and upwards to OAPs. The cost is £5 and it includes refreshments, materials and tuition.

The library closes for Spring Bank Holiday weekend on Saturday May 3 12.30pm and re-opens on Tuesday May 6, 10am.

HARROGATE NEIGHBOURS COMMUNITY HUB

The hub, at 16 High Street Starbeck, is running a number of groups to benefit the community, please see details below.

R&R is a peer-to-peer support group for individuals living with fibromyalgia, chronic pain, or long-term health conditions that impact daily life, they meet on Mondays 1pm-3pm.

Nurturing Together provides a relaxed friendly space for parents and parents-to-be to connect and support each other, just drop in on Tuesdays 10am-12pm.

Art and craft sessions take place on Wednesdays 10am-12pm. It’s an opportunity to bring a craft, learn a new skill, share your skills or just enjoy some company. Booking is not required and all craft resources are free to use.

Pathfinders is a peer support group for parents which meets on Wednesdays 1pm-3pm and it provides a welcoming space where parents can be with others who understand.

The Tea and Empathy Club meets on Thursdays 2pm-4pm and provides a safe and welcoming space for anyone who has experienced bereavement.

STARBECK SUMMER SHOW

Starbeck Summer Show will take place at Starbeck Methodist Church on August 16. This is a popular event, last year there were over 400 entries from over 80 exhibitors. Maybe you could sow some seeds right now and produce some prize worthy vegetables.