Neighbourhood News Starbeck Area 23 January 2025

If you have an item that you would like to be included in Starbeck Neighbourhood News please contact Heather on [email protected]

DALES CANOE CLUB

During the winter the Dales Canoe Club meets at Starbeck swimming pool on Thursdays 8pm-9.30pm. The club wishes to encourage new members to join and to take part in these sessions in preparation for spring/summer outings on the local rivers, the Nidd, Ure and Wharfe. Participants ages currently range from 13-80 years and qualified instructors are available to ensure that everyone is coached for their appropriate age and ability. The pool sessions are plenty of fun especially when playing kayak polo. DCC have been meeting at Starbeck pool for thirty years and all the necessary health and safety and child safeguarding policies are in place. For information on membership costs please see the DCC Facebook page. To contact the club please use the contact form at https://dalescanoeclub.org.uk/ and use the contact alternatively email [email protected]

Dales canoe club practise at Starbeck pool during the winter

STARBECK CHRISTMAS LIGHTS GROUP

The next Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal fundraising event will be an Easter Fun Day at Belmont Park on Saturday April 19 12-4pm. There will be fun and games for everyone: races, competitions, stalls and prizes galore! It’s free entry to the public. Stalls spaces cost £10 and bookings are now open. Tel 07969823753.

Donations of small items such as toiletries, bric-a- brac, toys and games are always appreciated as they can be used at fundraising events. The group needs to raise £8,000 to repair, replace and put up the Starbeck Christmas Lights bringing joy to the people of Starbeck, our schools and colleges. Collection of items can be arranged.

ECHO42 BIG BAND

Unfortunately the scheduled concert by Echo42 Big Band at Starbeck Methodist Church was cancelled due to the persisting icy weather conditions. The concert is being rearranged for later in the year, more details will be available soon. For updates please continue to check this column or visit https://www.facebook.com/StarbeckMethodistChurch/events

ST JOHN FISHER CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL CONCERT Saint John Fisher Catholic High School will perform a concert at Starbeck Methodist Church on Saturday February 8 7.30pm. Do go along and support these talented and enthusiastic students, they are led by their head of music Craig Ratcliffe. Entry is by pay at the door: adults £10, teenagers £5, <12 years free. Refreshments are served during the interval. For further information visit https://www.facebook.com/StarbeckMethodistChurch/events or email [email protected]

STARBECK METHODIST CHURCH LUNCH CLUB

The next lunch club at Starbeck Methodist Church is on Tuesday January 28 12pm. All are welcome to enjoy a two course traditional home cooked lunch, in good company, for just £6. There’s no booking required just turn up!

STARBECK COMMUNITY LIBRARY

There will be a repair your own jewellery workshop on Friday January 31 2pm-4pm. Guidance and advice given from experienced tutors on how to restore your favourite broken jewellery. All materials are provided and the cost is £5 including refreshments. Please book in advance at the library.

Storytime is on Tuesday January 28 10.15am-noon. Its a drop in session with stories, nursery rhymes and crafts for under 5s with parents or carers. There is no charge but donations always welcome to fund craft materials.

The craft group meets on Tuesday January 28 1.30pm. Please ring 01423 868643 for details of current projects and themes. All are welcome

The Lego club meets on Tuesday January 28 3.30pm. Numbers are limited therefore please call into the library to make an advance booking.

For up to date information and news follow the library on Facebook and Instagram.

The normal opening times are: Saturday mornings 9.30am-12.30pm, Tuesday mornings from 10am-1pm. Afternoon sessions from 2pm-5pm every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday all day closing.

SAINT ANDREWS CHURCH

Plus group, for older people, meets at St Andrew’s Small Hall every Wednesday 10.30-12pm (during term time only). Go along and enjoy a cuppa and meet with friends. All are welcome.

Chocolate church is at St Andrew's Starbeck, during term time only, after school on Wednesdays from 3.30pm. It starts with chocolate snacks and drinks followed by a short interactive and fun church service with songs, stories, prayers and fun. This is a family friendly after school service for primary school children and their parents and carers. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

ST AELREDS

St Aelred’s Friendship Group meet on the third Wednesday of each month at 1.30pm – 3.30pm all are most welcome.

HARROGATE NEIGHBOURS WARM SPACE

The Community Hub at 16 High Street, Starbeck, is hosting warm soup lunches every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from now until March. Soup is served from 12noon - 2pm, providing a hearty, vegetable-packed meal alongside rolls, cookies, cake, and a selection of hot drinks including indulgent hot chocolate with marshmallows and whipped cream.

Visitors can enjoy a word search, play board games, or simply share a friendly chat in a warm and welcoming space.

For more details, contact the hub manager Vic Smith-Dunn or stop by to experience it for yourself.

HARROGATE NEIGHBOURS FREE DIGITAL LEARNING SESSIONS

The Community Hub,16 High Street, Starbeck will be running a series of free digital learning sessions, delivered in partnership with North Yorkshire County Council Adult Learning. The remaining courses are as follows: ‘learn mobile phone skills’ is on Saturday January 27 and the ‘digital dilemma question and answer session’ is on Saturday February 3. Sessions run 10am-12pm and after each session a free lunch is provided. The course is completely free, all you need to do is take a form of ID. Please call into the Harrogate Neighbours Community Hub to reserve your spot, spaces are limited, so don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to improve your digital skills!

STARBECK IN BLOOM

Starbeck in Bloom are joining in the RSPB Birdwatch event, meeting at Starbeck library on Saturday January 25 10am-12pm. Do go along and help count the birds on Belmont Field, there will be activities for children in the library.

Men in Sheds will be building a new wooden raised bed for Starbeck in Bloom, on the Leeds platform at Starbeck station, on Tuesday January 21. This is to replace the previous raised bed which had rotted. The work has been funded by Northern Trains.