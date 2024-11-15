Neighbourhood News Starbeck Area 21 November 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

If you have an item that you would like to be included in Starbeck Neighbourhood News please contact Heather on [email protected]

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CONCERTS AT STARBECK METHODIST CHURCH The recent concert by Tewit Silver Band marked their seventh birthday and they also welcomed newest band of the Tewit organisation, Tewit Community Brass, to the stage for their inaugural public performance. Over 120 people enjoyed an entertaining and well balanced programme, from both bands, with solos from Archie Hall, India Harby and Adrian Nurney. The audience were fantastic as always, especially the Can Can dancers! Performances of Abide with Me and Nimrod, were very moving and provided an opportunity for Remembrance.

There will be a Christmas concert by Treble Clef on Sunday December 1 2.30pm. Treble Clef is a very talented, female, local vocal ensemble of around twelve members and they have an extensive Christmas repertoire which will make for a lovely relaxing afternoon. Entry is by pay at the door: adults £10, teenagers £5, under 12s free. Refreshments are served during the interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The remaining concerts on this seasons programme are: Sunday 1 December 2.30pm - Christmas concert by Treble Clef, Sunday 12 January 2025 2.30pm - Echo42 Big Band, Saturday 8 February 2025 7.30pm - St John Fishers School, Saturday 8 March 2025 7.30pm - Abbey Belles Chorus, Saturday 26 April 2025 7.30pm - Tewit Youth Band.

Treble Clef will perform a an afternoon Christmas concert at Starbeck Methodist Church on Sunday December 1 at 2.30pm

STARBECK METHODIST CHURCH

Knit and natter is held in the Wharfedale room on the first and third Monday of the month 1.30pm-3.30pm.

Starbeck Methodist Church lunch club would like to welcome more diners; do go along and enjoy a nutritious two course meal and good company for just £6. Lunch club will take place at Tuesday November 26 12 noon followed by Christmas lunch on December 10.

There is a regular coffee morning on Saturdays 9.30pm-11.30pm and there will be cards for sale on November 23.

Newly formed Tewit Community Brass gathering together before their recent inaugural concert in Starbeck

The regular Sunday service takes place at 10.30am.

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS APPEAL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starbeck Christmas Fair will be held at St Andrews Church on Saturday November 30 2pm-6pm and it’s free entry. The event will open with performances by the St Andrew's singers and the Summerbell Dance Academy. There will be over thirty festive stalls including: Miss Mollies, Starbeck Womens Shed, Simpsons Handmades, Barneys Bakes, Leighs Crafts, Chocoholics and Starbeck WI. Jane Blayney, author of the Souvenir Guide to the Valley Gardens, will be in house to sign copies of her latest book. There will be a Christmas tombola and children can see Santa just £2.50. The winners of the best dressed Starbeck Christmas business/shop window and for the best dressed Christmas stall will be announced. Please go along and enjoy a little festive cheer and support the Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal. Light refreshments will be served.

The Christmas Lights will be switched on at 6pm by Chartered Mayor Councillor Chris Aldred and the MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough Tom Gordon. Afterwards there will be a festive sing-a-long when there will be mince pies and mulled wine for the grown ups plus glow sticks and treats for children.

Many thanks to Susie Junes cafe who recently organised a games night in aid of the following community initiatives: Starbeck Lights, STRIVE and Starbeck Fest 25.

The community is also grateful to Andrew Hart and the Red Box for sponsoring the appeal flyers and envelopes which are currently being delivered in Starbeck. Your donations will hopefully ensure the continuation of Starbeck Christmas Lights for future years.

STARBECK COMMUNITY LIBRARY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to everyone who attended and donated at the Yorkshire Call My Bluff evening. A splendid time was had by all.

Storytime for pre-school children is on Tuesday November 26 10.15am-12noon. This is a drop-in session for under fives with carers. Stories, nursery rhymes, singing and crafts. There is no charge but donations towards craft materials always appreciated.

The craft group meets on Tuesday November 26 1.30pm. Go along to this welcoming group to learn a new skill or to enjoy showing your own handiwork to the group. Materials are provided. Ring 01423 868643 for details of current themes or with suggestions for future projects.

Lego club meets on Tuesday at 3.30pm. Please book in advance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hoglets Theatre Group will be performing Yuletide Tales on Thursday December 12 after school. There will be a forty minute interactive, storytelling show with puppetry and live music. This event has been kindly sponsored by The Red Box Post Office so that tickets are a nominal £1 per child, £2 per adult. Doors open 3.20pm performance begins at 4pm. Tickets are available at the library.

There will be a talk about Henshaws College by Flora Simpson on Thursday November 28 7pm.

SAINT ANDREWS CHURCH

The Plus group, for older people, meets at St Andrews small hall every Wednesday 10.30am-12noon (during term time). Go along, enjoy a cuppa and meet with friends. All are welcome.

Chocolate church is on Wednesdays after school from 3.30pm during term time only. It starts with chocolate snacks and drinks followed by a short interactive and fun church service with songs, stories, prayers and fun. This is a family friendly after school service for primary school children and their parents and carers. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

HARROGATE NEIGHBOURS

Community Hub, 16 High Street, Starbeck

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be two festive wreath-making workshops on Wednesday December 4 at 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Bookings can be made in person at the community hub, all materials and refreshments are provided for a suggested donation of £15. All funds raised will go towards supporting the hub.

There is a ‘Mince Pies & Memories’ event to raise funds for Dementia Forward on Wednesday December 18 in two sessions 10am-12pm and 2pm-4pm.

The new weekly event ‘Nurturing Together’ offers a welcoming and supportive space for new and expecting parents in the local community. The group, which runs every Tuesday 10am-12pm provides an opportunity for parents to connect, share experiences, and build friendships in a relaxed environment.

HARROGATE RAILWAY QUIZ Do go along and join the fun quiz at Harrogate Railway, Station View, Starbeck on Friday November 29 7.30pm. Entry is just £1 per person and there are cash prizes to be won. There’s also a raffle, ‘play your cards right’, and a game of stand up bingo. Bingo costs £1 per person, half the money raised goes to the winner and the other half is donated to the Harrogate Hospital charity. Remember to take some cash to enter and some friends to make up a team. The fun takes place on the last Friday of every month. Everyone is welcome, to reserve your table please call Lynn on 07708 660080 or just turn up on the night.