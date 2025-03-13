Neighbourhood News Starbeck Area 20 March 2025

If you have an item that you would like to be included in Starbeck Neighbourhood News please contact Heather on [email protected]

HARROGATE NEIGHBOURS COMMUNITY HUB

The hub, at 16 High Street Starbeck, is running a number of groups to benefit the community, please see details below.

R&R is a peer-to-peer support group for individuals living with fibromyalgia, chronic pain, or long-term health conditions that impact daily life, they meet on Mondays 1pm-3pm.

Nurturing Together provides a relaxed friendly space for parents and parents-to-be to connect and support each other, just drop in on Tuesdays 10am-12pm.

Art and craft sessions take place on Wednesdays 10am-12pm. It’s an opportunity to bring a craft, learn a new skill, share your skills or just enjoy some company. Booking is not required and all craft resources are free to use.

Pathfinders is a peer support group for parents which meets on Wednesdays 1pm-3pm and it provides a welcoming space where parents can be with others who understand.

The Tea and Empathy Club meets on Thursdays 2pm-4pm and provides a

a safe and welcoming space for anyone who has experienced bereavement.

STARBECK COMMUNITY LIBRARY

Storytime is on Tuesday March 25 10.15am-noon. Its a drop-in session of stories, songs and crafts for pre-school children with their carers and is a free of charge.

The WI craft group meets on Tuesday March 25 1.30pm. For details of current projects and themes ring 01423 868643. All are welcome.

Lego Club meets on Tuesday March 25 3.30pm. Places are limited book in advance at the library

The first in this years series of talks is on the evening of Thursday March 27. Horticulturist, Sue Wood will be discussing park life. The parks at Knaresborough, Ripon and Harrogate will be covered and no doubt a mention of Belmont. The cost is £3, including refreshments. Advance booking is not necessary.

There is a pyrography workshop on March 28 2pm-4pm. Pyrography is decorative art on wood using burn marks. Book in advance at the library, cost £5.

For up to date information and news follow the library on Facebook and Instagram.

The normal opening times are: Saturday mornings 9.30am-12.30pm, Tuesday mornings from 10am-1pm. Afternoon sessions from 2pm-5pm every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday all day closing.

STARBECK SUMMER SHOW

Starbeck Summer Show will take place at Starbeck Methodist Church on August 16. This is a popular event, last year there were over 400 entries from over 80 exhibitors. Maybe you could sow some seeds right now and grow some prize winning vegetables.

SAINT MICHAELS HOSPICE SHOP

The Saint Michaels Hospice Shop has a display of pyjamas, dressing gowns and onesies in their window as they are publicising their fundraising event; a twilight walk in Knaresborough which will take place on Saturday March 22 5.30pm. Put your pyjamas on and join up with friends and family for a sponsored four mile trail and enjoy views of historic Knaresborough as the sun goes down. For further information visit https://saintmichaelshospice.org/events/twilight-walk-2025/

SAINT ANDREWS CHURCH

Plus group, for older people meet on in St Andrews small hall on Wednesdays 10.30-noon during term time. Do go along, meet with friends and enjoy a cuppa.

Lunch club, for older people is in St Andrews large hall on Wednesday March 3 12 noon. Go along and enjoy a hot meal and meet with friends, all are welcome.

Chocolate church is at St Andrew's Starbeck, during term time only, after school on Wednesdays from 3.30pm. It starts with chocolate snacks and drinks followed by a short interactive and fun church service with songs, stories, prayers and fun. This is a family friendly after school service for primary school children and their parents and carers. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

TEWIT YOUTH BAND IN CONCERT

Tewit Youth Band will perform their annual Starbeck concert on Saturday 26 April 7.30pm. They are always energetic, bring new material and perform to a very high standard. Entry is by pay at the door: adults £10, teenagers £5, <12 years free. Refreshments are served during the interval.

ECHO 42 BIG BAND IN CONCERT

Echo 42 Big Band will perform an afternoon concert at Starbeck Methodist Church on Sunday 11 May 2.30pm. It will be around the 80th anniversary of VE day; so this is an opportunity to listen to sounds from the 1940s and maybe dust off a vintage item from your wardrobe! Entry is by pay at the door: adults £10, teenagers £5, <12 years free. Refreshments are served during the interval.

STARBECK CHRISTMAS LIGHTS GROUP

The next Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal fundraising event will be an Easter Fun Day at Belmont Park on Saturday April 19 12-4pm. There will be fun and games for everyone: races, competitions, stalls and prizes galore! It’s free entry to the public. Stalls spaces cost £10 and bookings are now open. Tel 07969823753.

Donations of small items such as toiletries, bric-a- brac, toys and games are always appreciated as they can be used at fundraising events. The group needs to raise £8,000 to repair, replace and put up the Starbeck Christmas Lights bringing joy to the people of Starbeck, our schools and colleges. Collection of items can be arranged.