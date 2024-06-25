Neighbourhood News Starbeck Area 20 June 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Harrogate railway

HARROGATE RAILWAY FIXTURES Harrogate Railway pre-season first team fixtures are as follows: home match vs Garforth on July 6, 3pm, away match vs Knaresbrough Town on July 13 3pm, match TBA on July 16, away match vs Eccleshill July 20 3pm, home match vs Harrogate Town July 23, 7:45pm. The reserve team fixtures are as follows: home match vs Knaresborough Celtic July 4 7:30pm, away match vs Knaresborough Town July 13 TBC, home match vs Nostell July 20 2:30pm, away match vs Headingly August 3 2:30pm, home match vs Dringhouse August 10 2:30pm.

EURO 2024 If you are planning to watch the remaining games in Euro 2024 football championships please note that The Harrogate Railway Centre, Starbeck are offering special deals on drinks and also free chips at half time! The drink offers apply from 15 minutes before kick-off until the first goal is scored. The upcoming games are as follows: England vs Denmark Thursday June 20 kick off 5pm (doors open 4pm), Scotland vs Hungary Sunday June 23 kick off 8pm (doors open 2pm), England vs Slovenia Wednesday June 26 kick off 8pm (doors open 6pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HARROGATE RAILWAY QUIZ Do go along and join the fun quiz at Harrogate Railway, Starbeck on Friday June 28 7.30pm. Entry is just £1 per person and there are cash prizes to be won. There’s also a raffle, ‘play your cards right’, and a game of stand up bingo. Bingo costs £1 per person, half the money raised goes to the winner and the other half is donated to the Harrogate Hospital charity. Remember to take some cash to enter and some friends to make up a team. The fun takes place on the last Friday of every month. Everyone is welcome, to reserve your table please call Lynn on 07708 660080 or just turn up on the night.

STARBECK COMMUNITY FUND The Starbeck Community Grants are now open for applications. Applications for individual grants, for up to £200, will be considered towards projects, schemes or courses that will enhance the educational, sporting or cultural advancement of an individual. Also applications for group grants, of up to £1000, will be considered to assist groups with projects or activities that will be of benefit to the community. See www.northyorks.gov.uk/starbeck for the online application form for both group and individual applications. Applications should be made on-line and the cut-off date is 26 July at 4.30pm. If you do not have access to a computer please contact North Yorkshire Council Customer Services: Telephone: 0300 131 2 131

STARBECK LIBRARY A talk about Starbeck In Bloom will be held at Starbeck Community Library on Thursday June 27, doors open 6.30pm for a 7pm start. Christine Stewart and Rebecca Lund will speak about the formation of Starbeck in Bloom in 1998 and how over time it has had a powerful impact on improving the environment in Starbeck by bringing the community together. It will be an enjoyable and informative evening for only £3 including refreshments.

Lego club meets on Tuesday June 25 3.30pm. Lego places are limited and need to be booked in advance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The library is a welcoming space to spend time, read a newspaper, enjoy the garden and have a hot drink and biscuit at a very reasonable price. For all up to date information and news follow the library on Facebook and Instagram.

Normal Opening Times: Saturday mornings from 9.30am-12.30pm. Tuesday mornings from 10am-1pm. Afternoon sessions from 2pm-5pm every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday all day closing.

COMMUNITY DAY Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal are organising a community day at Belmont Park June 22 12 -4pm. For further information please call 07969823753 and leave your contact details or email [email protected]

STARBECK FEST There will be a community festival on Belmont Field on July 6 11am-4pm. The event is being organised by The Living Room and is supported by Starbeck in Bloom. If you are interested in performing or having a stall at this event please contact The Living Room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

STARBECK METHODIST CHURCH There is a lunch club that takes place twice a month at Starbeck Methodist Church, on Tuesdays at 12 noon. The next dates are June 25, July 9, July 23. A two course lunch is served for just £6. If you would like to enjoy some good food and some good company just turn up, you will be most welcome.

Also there will be a coffee morning run by the guides (Birk Crag) on Saturday June 22 9.30am-11.30am.

SUMMER SHOW Starbeck in Bloom summer produce show will be held at Starbeck Methodist Church on Saturday 17 August 11.30am-3pm. Schedules are available either from Starbeck Community Library or from Tom's tech/ Beth's craft shed.