Neighbourhood News Starbeck Area 20 February 2025

The Abbey Belles Chorus from Selby will be in a concert at Starbeck Methodist Church on Saturday March 8, 7.30pm

STARBECK IN BLOOM

Starbeck in Bloom are busy, even in February. The first crocuses are out on Belmont field, all the bulbs on the field have been planted by SIB and local community groups over the last twenty five years. Recently some congregation members from St Andrew's church helped to plant crocuses after a Sunday service.

Twenty hanging baskets have been ordered from North Yorkshire Council to brighten up the high street this summer.

Thank you to George, from T. Howie Tree Specialists, who has put up ten bird boxes around Belmont Field. The boxes were assembled by the Brigades.

UPCOMING CONCERTS

The Abbey Belles Chorus will perform on Saturday March 8, 7.30pm. They sing many styles of unaccompanied music including barbershop. They are based in Selby, have been established for 30 years and continue to go from strength to strength. As well as a dynamic, lively performance from the main chorus there are several quartets which will add further variety and interest to the show.

Tewit Youth Band will perform their annual Starbeck concert on Saturday April 26, 7.30pm. They are always energetic, bring new material and perform to a very high standard.

The Echo 42 concert that was postponed due to icy weather has now been rescheduled for Sunday May 11, 2.30pm. It will be around the 80th anniversary of VE day; so this is an opportunity to listen to sounds from the 1940s and maybe dust off a vintage item from your wardrobe!

For all of the above events entry is by pay at the door: adults £10, teenagers £5, <12 years free. Refreshments are served during the interval. For further information visit https://www.facebook.com/StarbeckMethodistChurch/events or email [email protected]

DALES CANOE CLUB

During the winter the Dales Canoe Club meets at Starbeck swimming pool on Thursdays 8pm-9.30 pm. The club wishes to encourage new members to join and to take part in these sessions in preparation for spring/summer outings on the local rivers, the Nidd, Ure and Wharfe. For further information either see the DCC Facebook page and website https://dalescanoeclub.org.uk/ or email [email protected]

STARBECK CHRISTMAS LIGHTS GROUP

The next Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal fundraising event will be an Easter Fun Day at Belmont Park on Saturday April 19, 12-4pm. There will be fun and games for everyone: races, competitions, stalls and prizes galore! It’s free entry to the public. Stalls spaces cost £10 and bookings are now open. Tel 07969823753.

Donations of small items such as toiletries, bric-a- brac, toys and games are always appreciated as they can be used at fundraising events. The group needs to raise £8,000 to repair, replace and put up the Starbeck Christmas Lights bringing joy to the people of Starbeck, our schools and colleges. Collection of items can be arranged.

STARBECK COMMUNITY LIBRARY

The first Great Cake and Book Sale of the year will be on Saturday February 22 from 9.30am-12pm. There will be a wide range of books plus a fabulous collection of jigsaws, all at give-away prices.

Storytime on Tuesday February 25, 10.15am- 12pm. This is a drop-in session of stories, songs and crafts for pre-school children, with their carers and is free of charge.

The Lego Club meets on Tuesday February 25, 3.30pm. Please book in advance at the library as spaces are limited

The craft group meets on Tuesday February 25 1.30pm. Please ring 01423 868643 for details of current projects and themes. All are welcome.

For up to date information and news follow the library on Facebook and Instagram.

The normal opening times are: Saturday mornings 9.30am-12.30pm, Tuesday mornings from 10am-1pm. Afternoon sessions from 2pm-5pm every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday all day closing.

STARBECK METHODIST CHURCH

The next lunch club at Starbeck Methodist Church is on Tuesday February 25 at 12pm. Lunch club takes place twice a month and a two course lunch is served for just £6. If you would like to enjoy some good food and some good company just turn up, you will be most welcome.

There is a regular coffee morning on Saturdays 9.30am-11.30am.

HARROGATE NEIGHBOURS

The Community Hub at 16 High Street, Starbeck, is hosting warm soup lunches every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from until March. Soup and rolls are served from 12pm - 2pm. There are also cookies, cake, and a selection of hot drinks. Visitors can enjoy a word search, play board games, or simply share a friendly chat in a warm and welcoming space.