Neighbourhood News Starbeck Area 18 July 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Neighbourhood News Starbeck Area, July 18:

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

STARBECK FEST: Congratulations to Sarah, the manager of the Living Room cafe at Life Destiny Church, for the success of the recent Starbeck Fest that was held on Belmont Field. You really brought out the crowds. I am looking forward to next year’s event.

DID YOU SEE?: Last week the Saint Michaels Hospice Shop had Christmas trees in the window! In July! They do this each year and they are following a trend set by Selfridges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LUNCH CLUB: The next lunch club at Starbeck Methodist Church is on Tuesday July 23 at 12 noon. Lunch club takes place twice a month and a two course lunch is served for just £6. If you would like to enjoy some good food and some good company just turn up, you will be most welcome. Please note that the lunch club takes a break throughout August.

Fatima and Najiah arriving at Starbeck Fest

COFFEE MORNING: There will be a coffee morning at Starbeck Methodist Saturday July 20 9.30am-11.30am. This will be followed by a summer break.

BADMINTON: A small, friendly badminton group meet at Starbeck Methodist Church on Thursdays 2pm, sessions continue during the summer. For further information contact Ken 01423 540724

STARBECK COMMUNITY FUND: The Starbeck Community Grants are now open for applications. Applications for individual grants, for up to £200, will be considered towards projects, schemes or courses that will enhance the educational, sporting or cultural advancement of an individual. Also applications for group grants, of up to £1000, will be considered to assist groups with projects or activities that will be of benefit to the community. See www.northyorks.gov.uk/starbeck for the online application form for both group and individual applications. Applications should be made on-line and the cut-off date is 26 July at 4.30pm. If you do not have access to a computer please contact North Yorkshire Council Customer Services: Telephone: 0300 131 2 131.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

STARBECK LIBRARY: The summer reading challenge begins on Saturday, July 13. All 4-11 year olds welcome to join; read six books before term starts in September and be awarded prizes along the way.

Storytime and Lego Club will take a break during the summer holidays.

The talk of the month is on July 25, doors open 6.30pm for refreshments, the talk begins at 7pm. The presentation is about the charity Mercy Ships; these are medical ships that take professional medical personnel to wherever they are most needed in the world. Entry £3.

The library is a welcoming space to spend time, read a newspaper, enjoy the garden and have a hot drink and biscuit at a very reasonable price. For all up to date information and news follow the library on Facebook and Instagram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Normal Opening Times: Saturday mornings from 9.30am-12.30pm. Tuesday mornings from 10am-1pm. Afternoon sessions from 2pm-5pm every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday all day closing.

SUMMER SHOW: Starbeck in Bloom summer produce show will be held at Starbeck Methodist Church on Saturday 17 August 11.30am-3pm. Schedules are available either from Starbeck Community Library or from Tom's tech/ Beth's craft shed.

GET IN TOUCH: If you have an item that you would like to be included in the Neighbourhood News please contact Heather Jemison on [email protected]