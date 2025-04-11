Neighbourhood News Starbeck Area 17 April 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you have an item that you would like to be included in Starbeck Neighbourhood News please contact Heather on [email protected]

STARBECK METHODIST CHURCH

Lunch club takes place twice a month at Starbeck Methodist Church. The next one is on Tuesday 22 April 12pm. A two course lunch is served for just £6. If you would like to enjoy some good food and some good company just turn up, you will be most welcome.

Also there is a regular coffee morning on Saturdays 9.30am-11.30am.

On Maundy Thursday, April 17, 7pm there is a reflective service which will also include communion. The Good Friday service is on April 18 10.30am with Rev Lesley Taylor and the Easter Sunday communion is on April 20 10.30am with Angie Hoare.

LIFE DESTINY CHURCH

Life Destiny Church, 93b High Street, HG2 7QB.

Also there will be an all age family Easter service for the whole family to enjoy on Sunday April 20 10am, everyone is welcome.

ST ANDREWS CHURCH

The Holy Week and Easter services are as follows: there are Palm Sunday services on April 13 9am and 10.45am, the Maundy Thursday communion service is on April 17 7pm, the Good Friday reflective service is on April 18 2pm and the Easter Sunday services are on April 20 9am and 10.45am.

ST AELRED’S HARROGATE

The masses/services over the Easter week period are as follows:

Good Friday April 18 3pm - Celebration of The Lord’s Passion,

Easter Saturday April 19 7pm - Vigil Mass, Easter Sunday April 20 9am - Mass. ST MARY’S KNARESBOROUGH

The masses/services over the Easter week period are as follows:

Holy Thursday April 17 7pm evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper with watching at the Altar of Repose to 9pm, Good Friday April 18 3pm – Celebration of The Lord’s Passion, Easter Sunday April 20 10.30am - Mass. EASTER FUN DAY

The next Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal fundraising event will be an Easter Fun Day at Belmont Park on Saturday April 19 12-4pm. There will be fun and games for everyone: races, competitions, stalls and prizes galore! It’s free entry to the public. Stalls spaces cost £10 and bookings are now open. Tel 07969823753.

STARBECK BOWLING CLUB

Following the success of the first team last year Starbeck Bowling Club is looking forward to another successful season. As well as the nine teams there is also a club academy which supports and develop new members. The weekly academy sessions have started on Wednesdays at 6pm.

A social event marking 105th anniversary of the club will be held at Starbeck Conservative Club on April 26.

For more information contact Steve Day on 07572 735866

STARBECK COMMUNITY LIBRARY

Following the Easter break the library will re-open on Tuesday April 22 10am. The talk of the month is on Thursday April 24, in the evening. Kathy Allday, will give a presentation to mark the first anniversary of the Knaresborough Heritage Centre as well as the ongoing work and ambitions of the Knaresborough Museum Association. There’s no need to book, just go along on the night. Teas and coffees are served from 6.30pm and Kathy’s talk begins at 7pm. Entry costs £3 inclusive of refreshments.

There will be a pyrography session on Friday April 25 in the afternoon. Pyrography is the art of decorating wood with burn marks and this is a creative session for everyone. Please book in advance at the library or via Facebook, places are limited to six. Entry is £5 including refreshments.

For up to date information and news follow the library on Facebook and Instagram.

HARROGATE NEIGHBOURS COMMUNITY HUB

The hub, at 16 High Street Starbeck, is running a number of groups to benefit the community, please see details below.

R&R is a peer-to-peer support group for individuals living with fibromyalgia, chronic pain, or long-term health conditions that impact daily life, they meet on Mondays 1pm-3pm.

Nurturing Together provides a relaxed friendly space for parents and parents-to-be to connect and support each other, just drop in on Tuesdays 10am-12pm.

Art and craft sessions take place on Wednesdays 10am-12pm. It’s an opportunity to bring a craft, learn a new skill, share your skills or just enjoy some company. Booking is not required and all craft resources are free to use.

Pathfinders is a peer support group for parents which meets on Wednesdays 1pm-3pm and it provides a welcoming space where parents can be with others who understand.

The Tea and Empathy Club meets on Thursdays 2pm-4pm and provides a safe and welcoming space for anyone who has experienced bereavement.

STARBECK SUMMER PRODUCE SHOW

Starbeck Summer Show will take place at Starbeck Methodist Church on August 16. This is a popular event, last year there were over 400 entries from over 80 exhibitors. Maybe you could sow some seeds right now and grow some prize winning vegetables.

TEWIT YOUTH BAND IN CONCERT

Tewit Youth Band will perform their annual Starbeck concert on Saturday 26 April 7.30pm. They are always energetic, bring new material and perform to a very high standard. Entry is by pay at the door: adults £10, teenagers £5, <12 years free. Refreshments are served during the interval.

ECHO 42 BIG BAND IN CONCERT

Echo 42 Big Band will perform an afternoon concert at Starbeck Methodist Church on Sunday 11 May 2.30pm. It will be around the 80th anniversary of VE day; so this is an opportunity to listen to sounds from the 1940s and maybe dust off a vintage item from your wardrobe! Entry is by pay at the door: adults £10, teenagers £5, <12 years free. Refreshments are served during the interval.