Neighbourhood News Starbeck Area 14 November 2024

If you have an item that you would like to be included in Starbeck Neighbourhood News please contact Heather on [email protected]

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

STARBECK METHODIST CHURCH-

The church is participating in Tearfunds’ big quiz night on Saturday November 16 7.30pm. Tearfund aims to see 500 UK churches taking part to raise funds to help communities around the world bring an end to extreme poverty and work for a sustainable future. Do turn up and either form or join in with one of the teams. Entry costs £3 per person with refreshments included.

There will be a Christmas concert by Treble Clef on Sunday December 1 2.30pm. Treble Clef is a very talented, female, local vocal ensemble of around twelve members and they have an extensive Christmas repertoire which will make for a lovely relaxing afternoon. Entry is by pay at the door: adults £10, teenagers £5, under 12s free. Refreshments are served during the interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chocolate Church is on Wednesdays after school at St Andrews

Knit and natter is held in the Wharfedale room on the first and third Monday of the month 1.30pm-3.30pm.

Starbeck Methodist Church lunch club would like to welcome more diners; do go along and enjoy a nutritious two course meal and good company for just £6. Lunch club will take place at Tuesday November 26 12 noon followed by Christmas lunch on December 10.

There is a regular coffee morning on Saturdays 9.30pm-11.30pm and on November 9 it will be run by the NHS retirement fellowship.

The regular Sunday service takes place at 10.30am.

Starbeck Methodist Church is one of the venues for Tearfunds The Big Quiz Night on November 16

STARBECK COMMUNITY LIBRARY

Call my Bluff, Yorkshire-style, is on the evening of Saturday November 16 and it’s sold out although there is a waiting list for any tickets returned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Storytime for pre-school children is on Tuesday November 19 10.15am-12noon. This is a drop-in session for under fives with carers. Stories, nursery rhymes, singing and crafts. There is no charge but donations towards craft materials always appreciated.

The craft group meets on Tuesday November 19 1.30pm. Go along to this welcoming group to learn a new skill or to enjoy showing your own handiwork to the group. Materials are provided. Ring 01423 868643 for details of current themes or with suggestions for future projects.

Lego club meets on Tuesday at 3.30pm. Please book in advance.

Hoglets Theatre Group will be performing Yuletide Tales on Thursday December 12 after school. There will be a forty minute interactive, storytelling show with puppetry and live music. This event has been kindly sponsored by The Red Box Post Office so that tickets are a nominal £1 per child, £2 per adult. Doors open 3.20pm performance begins at 4pm. Tickets are available at the library.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a talk about Henshaws College by Flora Simpson on Thursday November 28 7pm.

SAINT ANDREWS CHURCH

Lunch club for older people will be at St Andrews large hall on Wednesday November 20 12noon. All are welcome to go along, enjoy at hot meal and meet with friends.

Plus group meets at St Andrews small hall every Wednesday 10.30am-12noon (during term time). Go along, enjoy a cuppa and meet with friends. All are welcome.

Chocolate church is on Wednesdays after school from 3.30pm during term time only. It starts with chocolate snacks and drinks followed by a short interactive and fun church service with songs, stories, prayers and fun. This is a family friendly after school service for primary school children and their parents and carers. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS APPEAL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starbeck Christmas Fair will be held at St Andrews Church on Saturday November 30 2pm-6pm and it’s free entry. The event will open with performances by the St Andrew's singers and the Summerbell Dance Academy. There will be over thirty festive stalls including: Miss Mollies, Starbeck Womens Shed, Simpsons Handmades, Barneys Bakes, Leighs Crafts, Chocoholics and Starbeck WI. Jane Blayney, author of the Souvenir Guide to the Valley Gardens, will be in house to sign copies of her latest book. There will be a Christmas tombola and children can see Santa just £2.50. The winners of the best dressed Starbeck Christmas business/shop window and for the best dressed Christmas stall will be announced. Please go along and enjoy a little festive cheer and support the Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal. Light refreshments will be served.

The Christmas Lights will be switched on at 6pm by Chartered Mayor Councillor Chris Aldred and the MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough Tom Gordon. Afterwards there will be a festive sing-a-long when there will be mince pies and mulled wine for the grown ups plus glow sticks and treats for children.

HARROGATE NEIGHBOURS

Community Hub, 16 High Street, Starbeck

There will be two festive wreath-making workshops on Wednesday December 4 at 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Bookings can be made in person at the community hub, all materials and refreshments are provided for a suggested donation of £15. All funds raised will go towards supporting the hub.

There is a ‘Mince Pies & Memories’ event to raise funds for Dementia Forward on Wednesday December 18 in two sessions 10am-12pm and 2pm-4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new weekly event ‘Nurturing Together’ offers a welcoming and supportive space for new and expecting parents in the local community. The group, which runs every Tuesday 10am-12pm provides an opportunity for parents to connect, share experiences, and build friendships in a relaxed environment.