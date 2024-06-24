Neighbourhood News Starbeck Area 13 June 2024
STARBECK COMMUNITY FUND: The Starbeck Community Grants are now open for applications. Applications for individual grants, for up to £200, will be considered towards projects, schemes or courses that will enhance the educational, sporting or cultural advancement of an individual. Also applications for group grants, of up to £1000, will be considered to assist groups with projects or activities that will be of benefit to the community. See www.northyorks.gov.uk/starbeck for the online application form for both group and individual applications. Applications should be made on-line and the cut-off date is 26 July at 4.30pm. If you do not have access to a computer please contact North Yorkshire Council Customer Services: Telephone: 0300 131 2 131
STARBECK LIBRARY: A talk about Starbeck In Bloom will be held at Starbeck Community Library on Thursday June 27, doors open 6.30pm for a 7pm start. Christine Stewart and Rebecca Lund will speak about the formation of Starbeck in Bloom in 1998 and how over time it has had a powerful impact on improving the environment in Starbeck by bringing the community together. It will be an enjoyable and informative evening for only £3 including refreshments.
The library is a welcoming space to spend time, read a newspaper, enjoy the garden and have a hot drink and biscuit at a very reasonable price. For all up to date information and news follow the library on Facebook and Instagram.
Normal Opening Times: Saturday mornings from 9.30am-12.30pm. Tuesday mornings from 10am-1pm. Afternoon sessions from 2pm-5pm every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday all day closing.
COMMUNITY DAY: Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal are organising a community day at Belmont Park June 22 12 -4pm. Stall pitches are just £8! For further information please call 07969823753 and leave your contact details or email [email protected]
STARBECK FEST: There will be a community festival on Belmont Field on July 6 11am-4pm. The event is being organised by The Living Room and is supported by Starbeck in Bloom. If you are interested in performing or having a stall at this event please contact The Living Room.
STARBECK METHODIST CHURCH: There is a lunch club that takes place twice a month at Starbeck Methodist Church, on Tuesdays at 12 noon. The next dates are June 25, July 9, July 23. A two course lunch is served for just £6. If you would like to enjoy some good food and some good company just turn up, you will be most welcome.
SUMMER SHOW: Starbeck in Bloom summer produce show will be held at Starbeck Methodist Church on Saturday 17 August 11.30am-3pm. Schedules are available either from Starbeck Community Library or from Tom's tech/ Beth's craft shed.
GET IN TOUCH: If you have an item that you would like to be included in the Neighbourhood News please contact Heather Jemison on [email protected]