Neighbourhood News Starbeck Area 1 May 2025

200 YEARS OF RAIL TRAVEL

2025 is the 200th anniversary of the start of the modern railway and there will be nationwide events and celebrations, further information is available on the Railway 200 website, see https://railway200.co.uk/get-involved/

Starbeck in Bloom have created a banner outlining the development of Starbeck station since it was opened in 1848. The banner has been installed on the fence on the York platform. Do pop along and have a look!

Echo42 Big Band will perform a 1940s themed afternoon concert at Starbeck Methodist Church on Sunday May 11 2.30pm

ECHO 42 BIG BAND IN CONCERT

Echo 42 Big Band will perform an afternoon concert at Starbeck Methodist Church on Sunday 11 May 2.30pm. It will be around the 80th anniversary of VE day; so this is an opportunity to listen to sounds from the 1940s and maybe dust off a vintage item from your wardrobe!

This concert is on the ongoing programme of community events at Starbeck Methodist Church which is a comfortable, accessible venue with great acoustics. Entry is by pay at the door: adults £10, teenagers £5, under 12s free. Tea, coffee, juice and biscuits are served during the interval.

For further information email [email protected]

Members of Starbeck in Bloom alongside the banner that they created describing the development of Starbeck railway station

STARBECK BOWLING CLUB

Following the success of the first team last year Starbeck Bowling Club is looking forward to another successful season. As well as the nine teams there is also a club academy which supports and develop new members. The weekly academy sessions are held on Wednesdays at 6pm.

For more information contact Steve Day on 07572 735866

STARBECK COMMUNITY LIBRARY

There is a needle felting workshop on Saturday May 3 10am-12pm. These sessions are proving to be most enjoyable, with participants ranging from year 6 students to the most senior of citizens. The cost is £5 inclusive of materials, tuition and refreshments.

The library is closed on Spring Bank Holiday Monday May 5 and re-opens on Tuesday, May 6 10am.

Storytime with stories, nursery rhymes and crafts, is on Tuesday May 6 from 10am. It is a drop in session for pre-school children with parents and carers and is free of charge.

The WI craft session is on Tuesday May 6 2pm. Please ring 01423 868643 for further information

The talk of the month is on May 22 in the evening; social historian Dr Paul Jennings will discuss gin and the English.

For all up to date information and news follow the library on Facebook.

Normal Opening Times: Saturday mornings from 9.30am-12.30pm. Tuesday mornings from 10am-1pm. Afternoon sessions from 2pm-5pm every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday all day closing.

HARROGATE NEIGHBOURS COMMUNITY HUB

The hub, at 16 High Street Starbeck, is running a number of groups to benefit the community, please see details below.

R&R is a peer-to-peer support group for individuals living with fibromyalgia, chronic pain, or long-term health conditions that impact daily life, they meet on Mondays 1pm-3pm.

Nurturing Together provides a relaxed friendly space for parents and parents-to-be to connect and support each other, just drop in on Tuesdays 10am-12pm.

Art and craft sessions take place on Wednesdays 10am-12pm. It’s an opportunity to bring a craft, learn a new skill, share your skills or just enjoy some company. Booking is not required and all craft resources are free to use.

Pathfinders is a peer support group for parents which meets on Wednesdays 1pm-3pm and it provides a welcoming space where parents can be with others who understand.

The Tea and Empathy Club meets on Thursdays 2pm-4pm and provides a

a safe and welcoming space for anyone who has experienced bereavement.

STARBECK SUMMER SHOW

Starbeck Summer Show will take place at Starbeck Methodist Church on August 16. This is a popular event, last year there were over 400 entries from over 80 exhibitors. Maybe you could sow some seeds right now and produce some prize worthy vegetables.

SAINT ANDREWS CHURCH

Plus group, for older people, meets at St Andrew’s Small Hall every Wednesday 10.30am-12pm (during term time only). Go along and enjoy a cuppa and meet with friends. All are welcome.

Chocolate church is at St Andrew's Starbeck, during term time only, after school on Wednesdays from 3.30pm. It starts with chocolate snacks and drinks followed by a short interactive and fun church service with songs, stories, prayers and fun. This is a family friendly after school service for primary school children and their parents and carers. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Lunch club, for older people, will be held in St Andrews Large Hall on Wednesday May 7 12pm. You are welcome to go along to enjoy a hot meal and some good company.

STARBECK METHODIST CHURCH

This months lunch club dates are Tuesday May 13 12pm and Tuesday May 27 12pm. A traditional two course lunch is served for just £6, all are welcome.

There is a regular coffee morning on Saturdays 9.30am-11.30am.