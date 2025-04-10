Neighbourhood News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Angela Rippon visits Dancing for Well Being in Harrogate

Dancing for Well-Being, a Harrogate-based not-for-profit community organisation, had a surprise guest at one of their sessions last month: broadcaster Angela Rippon! Angela, known for her love of dance and most recently, her ambition to get the nation dancing with the Let’s Dance campaign, joined a session to dance alongside group members.

Group member Judy Methven says "It was so lovely to welcome Angela to our group. She was very friendly and joined in all the dances with enthusiasm. She stayed for tea and cake at the end of the session and chatted with all of us about the benefits of Dancing for Well-Being - the friendships we've made, increased mobility, sharing fun and laughter together, and enjoying the great variety of music and dancing styles."

Dancing for Well-Being continues to inspire people to try dancing, despite challenges they may be facing, by running accessible groups for older people who are often coping with health and mobility problems, bereavement or caring responsibilities. Their groups provide a welcoming environment where members can enjoy the physical, emotional and social benefits of dance.

Angela Rippon with members of Dancing for Well Being

For anyone who feels inspired to have a go, Dancing for Well-Being runs 12 weekly groups in community venues across the Harrogate district, including Boroughbridge, Ripon, Knaresborough, Hampsthwaite, Darley, Starbeck, Bilton and central Harrogate. They are actively welcoming new members. To find out more visit www.dancingforwellbeing.org, or call Jackie or Hannah on 07453 564 983, or email [email protected]