Neighbourhood News

ST ROBERT'S PANNAL: The church is open daily for private prayer and the office is open from 9.30am to 12.30pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: email ([email protected]); phone (873577). Details of Services are available on the web site (www.strobertschurch.co.uk).

PANNAL METHODIST CHURCH: Morning Worship at 10am on Sunday March 2 led by Clair Webster. Table Tennis every Thursday (school room) from 7.30pm till 9pm. Next Community Tea on March 10 from 2.30pm to 4pm in aid of the Samaritans.

ST MICHAEL AND ALL ANGELS CHURCH – BECKWITHSHAW: Service at 11.15 am on Sunday March 2. Morning Prayer at 9.15am on Tuesdays and the church is open daily for private prayer. Details of services appear on the website (www.stmichaelsbeckwithshaw.org).

CRIMPLE BECK : Regarding the contamination of Crimple Beck in the vicinity of the Weeton’s outflow, the Pannal and Burn Bridge Parish Council (P&BBPC) has been addressing the situation with the Environment Agency. Various actions are underway, including water sampling every two weeks following completion of the remedial work. Let's hope the problem is solved!

GARDEN WASTE LICENCES: The licence covers one 240-litre wheelie bin to be emptied fortnightly. Residents can pay now for their 2025 licence at a cost of £49 per bin for collections between March and early December. Any additional bin is charged for. It is also possible to pay for a licence at any time throughout the season, but residents are encouraged to do so before the start of the service in March as the cost will remain the same. Once paid, a licence pack should arrive within 14 days. For more information about the garden waste service, including terms and conditions, and collection dates, please visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/garden-waste.”

BECKWITHSHAW COFFEE, CAKE AND CONVERSATION MORNINGS: The next 'coffee, cake and conversation morning' will take place on Tuesday March 4 from 10am to 12pm at Beckwithshaw Village Hall.

PANCAKES AT BECKWITHSHAW VILLAGE HALL: On Tuesday March 4 from 2.30pm to 4.15pm. Cakes also available . Price £5 with £2 for children. Go along and try your hand!

WOMEN WINNING: On Friday March 7 at 2.30pm at St Peter's Church, Harrogate. 101-year-old WWII veteran, Sheila Pantin, will be sharing her local, inspirational life story - from her childhood as the daughter of a local businessman, to being one of the first British service women to enter a German concentration camp. This talk will launch Women Winning, a 12-month project for International Women's Day 2025, the aim being to bring inspirational women from all walks of life into the spotlight (harrogatefilmsociety.org/event-details/women-winning)

THE ARTS SOCIETY – NIDD VALLEY: The series continues on Monday March 17 at 7.30pm at the Christ Church Centre on the Stray with Ian Cockburn, a specialist in the Moorish occupation and Christian reconquest of medieval Iberia. The Arts Society Nidd Valley is one of 365 local societies under the umbrella of The Arts Society, a leading arts education charity with a global network of local societies which bring people together through a shared curiosity of the arts. Find out more (www.theartssocietyniddvalley.org.uk) or email ([email protected]).

LUNCH CLUB AT ST ROBERT'S: The next lunch club will be on Tuesday March 18 in the Chapter House at 12.30 pm. For £13 per person, there's a home cooked main course (with veg), dessert and drinks. Transport can be arranged. Further details and to book, phone Jean Hannam (545646) or the church office (873577.

GARDENING CLUB : The first 2025 Gardening Club meeting is on Thursday March 20 from 7pm at Pannal Village Hall, when ecologist Professor Alastair Fitter answers the question "When will it flower? Plants and Climate Change". Professor Fitter was recently awarded the prestigious Cadbury Medal from the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust in recognition of 50 years of service including his achievement in preventing a housing development being built next to an ancient peat bog. Further information from the Programme Secretary ([email protected]) or (07919 987013)

SPRING CONCERT AT BECKWITHSHAW: In the church of St Michael and All Angels on Saturday March 29 at 3pm, with refreshments afterwards. Village Voices (Killinghall) will be providing the music. Tickets are priced at £5 and can be obtained by contacting Kathryn (07947 934669)

NYC LOCALITY BUDGET: Ward Councillor John Mann is providing P&BBPC with £4,280 from his locality budget which will enable further provision of Christmas lights in 2025 to three trees on Pannal Green.

NORTH YORKSHIRE LOCAL PLAN: North Yorkshire Council (NYC) is preparing a new local plan for North Yorkshire, with the current target date of end 2028. NYC started with the ‘call for sites’ in April 2024 when landowners, site promoters and developers were invited to submit sites for consideration and for a range of uses (residential, employment, retail etc). NYC is not consulting on the release of the sites at this stage, but are making the information available to give greater levels of transparency and to allow community and other interested parties the opportunity to see the submitted sites as early as possible. A comprehensive consultation will take place later that will seek the views of the community on all sites - at which stage further work will have been completed to give greater direction as to whether such sites are likely to be recommended for allocation or dismissed. There is a dedicated Call for Sites webpage which gives further information to the process and introduces a ‘Frequently Asked Questions’ section. The webpage also contains a link to the mapping website where the site submissions can be viewed. P&BBPC councillors recognise that this is very much a work in progress, but some concern is being felt with regard to the extensiveness of numbers and sites put forward – coupled, of course, with the Government’s press for the local authority to achieve a housing target of 4,200 per year.

ENJOY LIVING IN PANNAL AND BURNBRIDGE? : If you do, then P&BBPC needs your help! The Parish Council workload is ever-increasing and, with only seven councillors allowed, it would really appreciate offers to help. Volunteers are needed to help with a Community Resilience Plan, the twice yearly litter picks (kindly organised by Liz Brown), setting up the Family Fun Day, in addition to identifying things to improve village life. The more people that get involved, the quicker tasks are completed - or are identified - and which will enable P&BBPC to take North Yorkshire Council to task if it should prove their responsibility. If you can help, email the parish clerk on [email protected] or Cllr Cathy Burrell on [email protected].