Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pannal and Beckwithshaw Neighbourhood News

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UKRAINIAN CHAMBER MUSIC FUNDRAISER: On Saturday February 1 at 2pm at the Wesley Centre, Oxford Street, Harrogate HG1 1PP. Strings Attached and Tamsin Holding (piano) with special guest Yesaniia Honcharova (soprano) age 12, from Kyiv. Tea and Cakes. Free admission, with donations to Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal (hadca.org.uk/events/ukrainian-chamber-music).

ST ROBERT'S PANNAL: On Sunday February 2, BCP Holy Communion at 8.00 am, followed by All Age Service at 9.15am and Candlemas at 6.00 pm. Morning Prayer on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9.15am, with Holy Communion on Thursdays at 10.30 m. The church is open daily for private prayer and the office is open from 9.30am to 12.30pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: phone (873577); email ([email protected]). Details of Services are available on the web site (www.strobertschurch.co.uk). Next Thursday Sung Compline at 9pm on Thursday February 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PANNAL METHODIST CHURCH: Weekly Service at 10.00 am on Sunday February 2. Table Tennis every Thursday (school room) from 7.30pm till 9pm.

User (UGC) Submitted

ST MICHAEL AND ALL ANGELS CHURCH – BECKWITHSHAW: All Age Service at 11.15am on Sunday February 2. Morning Prayer at 9.15am on Tuesdays and the church is open daily for private prayer. Details of services appear on the website (www.stmichaelsbeckwithshaw.org).

BECKWITHSHAW COFFEE, CAKE AND CONVERSATION MORNINGS: The next 'coffee, cake and conversation morning' will take place on Tuesday February 4 from 10am to 12pm at Beckwithshaw Village Hall.

COMMUNICATING WITH YOU … : Pannal and Burn Bridge Parish Council (PC) is currently considering how it communicates with parishioners in addition to the usual routes of the Minutes of meetings, FaceBook and monthly Newsletter production. The PC is aware that this triple-pronged approach will exclude a number of our residents and would very much appreciate any items of interest or information which you may like to see included in a flyer and on matters for which your councillors are responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ALLOTMENTS : The Pannal and Burn Bridge Parish Council has received some wholehearted support and enthusiasm from the minimum number required to “carry weight” when it requests that North Yorkshire Council provide allotments within the parish. However, it would be good to have a few more names! Contact the parish clerk ([email protected]) to register your interest. All must be from different households and all must live within the parish so please include your name and address.

PLANNING FOR MORE SNOW!: The Parish Council is asking for more grit bins and would be grateful for your assistance in letting the Parish Clerk [email protected]) know either if there is one in your location, or where a particular shortfall might exist. Councillors are also researching the possible sourcing of a local farmer who would be willing to undertake snow clearance and gritting within the parish.

ARTIZAN EXPO: On February 6 from 4pm to 8pm at Artizan Cafe and Creative Space, Cambridge Road, Harrogate HG1 1NS. Discover new opportunities and learn about volunteering, Artizan Cafe, Kitchen and Organics training and day services, Art at Artizan, Llama Lounge Youth Club and social events, The Artizan Collective, The Artizan Shop training in high street and online retail and much more! (hadca.org.uk/events/artizan-expo)

“WHAT'S YOUR BEEF?”: On February 7 from 3pm to 5pm at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate, Disability Action Yorkshire are bringing together a panel of experts to hear the concerns of the disabled community on: Transport; Housing; Health and Social Care; Employment; Town Centre Facilities & Accessibility. The event will be chaired by Tom Gordon MP and the panel will include representatives from North Yorkshire Council, York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority and Harrogate BID. No need to book! (hadca.org.uk/events/whats-your-beef)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DEMENTIA FORWARD PHYSICAL ACTIVITY/EXERCISE - SURVEY : This feasibility study, on behalf of North Yorkshire Council and North Yorkshire Sport, is about physical activity and exercise for people living with dementia. The study is interested in what exercise, if any, people with dementia, or those caring for someone with dementia, do and if there are any barriers so that access to physical activity and exercise opportunities can be improved. The survey takes about 10-20 minutes to complete and the deadline for completion is 10 February 2025. Paper copies are available on request. If you have any questions or are looking for support, call the Dementia Forward Helpline: 03300 578 592.

HALF TERM PANTO AT PANNAL VILLAGE HALL: Panto rehearsals are in full swing and this year Pannal Players are doing their comedy take on "Cinderella". As usual the Panto will be held during half term week, that's week beginning February 17 with performances on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Details, including the purchase of tickets, are posted on the Village Hall Facebook pages (https://www.facebook.com/PannalVillageHall).

RENEW HG1 YP: On Tuesdays from 3.30pm – 5pm at Harrogate Baptist Church Community Hall (near the Odeon cinema) a space where young people in Years 7, 8 and 9 can come and be themselves. Renew HG1 YP is specifically designed to support young people who lack self-confidence, are anxious, find it hard to make friends, often express feelings of loneliness, struggle with their mental or emotional wellbeing (renewhg1.org.uk/young-people)

PANNAL VILLAGE HALL – FILM EVENTS?: The Village Hall is part way through its "Community Togetherness" project funded by the National Lottery and has now installed a new 4KHD projector in the Main Hall so they are looking for one or two interested volunteers to help run a few family Film Shows or even a regular Cinema Night. If you are able to help them out, please get in touch via ([email protected])

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THE ARTS SOCIETY – NIDD VALLEY: The autumn 2024/25 series of lectures continues on Monday February 17 at 7.30pm at the Christ Church Centre on the Stray. Stuart Harvey, a history and art communicator who lives in Rome will bring its rich artistic and historical wealth to life. The presentation will be via Zoom to view in the hall or at home. The Arts Society Nidd Valley is one of 365 local societies under the umbrella of The Arts Society, a leading arts education charity with a global network of local societies which bring people together through a shared curiosity of the arts. Find out more (www.theartssocietyniddvalley.org.uk) or email ([email protected]).

LUNCH CLUB AT ST ROBERT'S: The next lunch club will be on Tuesday February 18 in the Chapter House at 12.30pm. For £13 per person, there's a home cooked main course (with veg), dessert and drinks. Transport can be arranged. Further details and to book, phone Jean Hannam (545646) or the church office (873577).

ANGELA RIPPON'S “LET'S DANCE” CAMPAIGN : Working with the Together Coalition, Angela Rippon is asking dance organisations up and down the country to open their doors and dance with as many people as possible on Sunday March 2. Watch this space for details of how our local Dancing for Well Being is aiming to support this initiative at the Pavilions. Let's Dance aims to raise awareness of the benefits of dance for improving mental and physical health and wellbeing; make it easier than ever for people to join in and find a suitable dance activity, whatever their fitness level, age or experience; bring people together across divides to connect through dance.