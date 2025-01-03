Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pannal and Beckwithshaw Neighbourhood News

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PROCEEDS FROM CAROLS ON THE GREEN: A fantastic sum of £394.92 was raised through the collection: this will be supplemented by a contribution from the Parish Council with the recipient this year being the School’s PTA who are currently fundraising for a wood construction external weather shelter (with benches) which can be used for playing, outdoor learning and a parent waiting area. The Parish Council extend thanks to all, particularly Mr Iain Ward-Campbell and the Tewit Youth (Community) Band and to Mrs Jane Turner, headteacher of Pannal School, and her staff for once again allowing us to distribute refreshments at the school.

PANNAL METHODIST CHURCH: Covenant Service (joint with St Robert's) at 10am on Sunday January 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST ROBERT'S PANNAL: Please note that works will be undertaken in St Robert's church between the 6th and 24th January and church services will be affected. The Sunday 8am and Thursday 10.30am Communions will continue in the Chapter House. The 11.15am services will take place at St Michael's together with Junior Church which will be in Beckwithshaw Village Hall. At 10am on Sunday January 12 there will be a joint Covenant Service at Pannal Methodist Church. The church office is open from 9.30am to 12.30pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: phone (873577); email ([email protected]).

Andrew in Town Crier regalia with his uke!

ST MICHAEL AND ALL ANGELS CHURCH – BECKWITHSHAW: Morning Worship (joint with St Robert's, Pannal) at 11.15am on Sunday January 12. Morning Prayer at 9.15am on Tuesdays and the church is open daily for private prayer. Details of services appear on the website (www.stmichaelsbeckwithshaw.org).

CRIMPLE MEADOWS: The installed footpath has been in situ and used now for a full year and with recently completed additional drainage works in the area of Allen Wood, the Parish Council would welcome feedback on its added value to the area. Please complete a short survey (surveymonkey.com/r/8GPJ95D) which shouldn’t take more than a few minutes – thank you in anticipation!

ALLOTMENTS: It has been a long-time goal of the Parish Council to be able to offer allotments but the initial proposed site has not been supported by the local authority. In further consideration of a site, councillors are now seeking the level of enthusiasm for allotments from its residents and ask that you email the parish clerk if you are interested ([email protected]). For your opinions to carry any weight, a minimum of six positive expressions are needed. All must be from different households and all must live within the parish so please include your name and address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AGE UK SILVER LINE HELPLINE: A free telephone service (0800 4 708090) offering conversation, friendship and support to older people aged 55 and over, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. More information is available at (thesilverline.org.uk/helping-you/)

Andrew in town crier regalia with his uke!

HOW TO PRIORITISE YOUR WELLBEING AT WORK: Five wellbeing tips to take into the new year. This (dsc.org.uk/content/how-to-prioritise) should throw up the longer link on which to click.

PATIENTS KNOW BEST (PKB) : A reminder that Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT) is inviting patients to register for their convenient, new patient portal, Patients Know Best (PKB) and securely receive their outpatient appointments on their mobile, tablet, laptop or pc. Emails from [email protected] or a text from HDFT NHS, have been sent to HDFT patients giving information on registering for a PKB account. You can register by visiting (patientsknowbest.com/register/) and selecting the NHS login option. Further information is available at (https://www.hdft.nhs.uk/patients/patient-portal/)

A GUIDE TO YOUR LOCAL GP PRACTICE: A practical guide to help better understand how to get the care you need from your GP practice. The Healthwatch North Yorkshire guide includes:How to book appointments by phone, online, or in person; What to expect during visits; Tips to get the most out of your appointment; Information about your rights as a patient, including accessible options and support for carers. This should throw up the longer link on which to click (healthwatchnorthyorkshire.co.uk/news/2024-12-10/guide).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BECKWITHSHAW COFFEE, CAKE AND CONVERSATION MORNINGS: The next 'coffee, cake and conversation morning' will take place on Tuesday January 21 from 10am to 12pm at Beckwithshaw Village Hall.

MAYOR'S PRECEPT SURVEY 2025: Have your say on funding for policing and fire and rescue services in York and North Yorkshire. The survey closes on Monday 20 January at 10am (smartsurvey.co.uk/s/PreceptSurvey2025-26/)

HADCA INTRO SESSION: On Thursday 23 January, 11am -12pm on Zoom. All are welcome, whether new to the area, in a new role, or just wanting to find out more about what is happening locally, how we can help and work together and how you get involved. The sessions are free, last one hour and are packed with information about HELP (Harrogate Easier Living Project); Community Fit; Help Out Harrogate; Power of 10; Harrogate Community House; THE LOCAL FUND; the Where To Turn and Volunteering Directories, and much more! This (eventbrite.co.uk/e/hadca-introduction) shuld throw up the longer link on which to click to book your free place.

WELLSPRING EMPOWER COURSE: A free 8-week course for teens to explore, explain and improve self-esteem. The next course starts on Thursday 23 January in Starbeck, for young people aged 13–15. The aim is to create a safe and confidential space so young people can talk about real stuff and experience the positive power of group work (wellspringtherapy.co.uk/youth/empower/).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OYEZ, OYEZ – GOAL IN SIGHT!: Following a bumper collection at the Victoria Centre on the last Saturday before Christmas, nearly there for Harrogate Spa Town Ukes to raise £5,000 this financial year for St Michael's Hospice. Pictured is Andrew, one of the town criers at Knaresborough, and member of the Spa Town Ukes!