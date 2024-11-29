Carols on Pannal Village Green

Pannal and Beckwithshaw Neighbourhood News

PANNAL AND BECKWITHSHAW NEIGHBOURHOOD NEWS – 30 November 2024

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS ON PANNAL GREEN: The Christmas trees display coloured lights and the remaining six trees this year will be alternate white with warm coloured lights. The lights are on daily from the beginning of December between 6am and 9am and again from 3pm to 11pm. It has been necessary for North Yorkshire Council to upgrade the electrical provision and the Parish Council is appreciative of Cllr John Mann’s Locality Budget contribution to the costs.

PANNAL METHODIST CHURCH: Weekly Service (Communion) led by Rev Ben Clowes at 10am on Sunday December 8. Advance Notice of the Carol Service led by Clair Webster at 10am on Sunday December 22. Christmas Community Tea at 2.30pm on Tuesday December 10 and the Harrogate Male Voice Choir concert on Friday December 13 at 7.30pm. Tickets are on sale from [email protected] and are £10 in advance (children and U16 free). Tickets on the night will be £12. Seating is unreserved.

Carol Concert at Pannal Village Green

ST ROBERT'S PANNAL: On Sunday December 8 Holy Communion (also streamed live) at 9.15am when gifts for charity partner, Armley Meeting Point, are collected. Nine Lessons and Carols will be on Sunday December 22 at 6pm. Morning Prayer on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9.15am, with Holy Communion on Thursdays at 10.30am. The church is open daily for private prayer and the office is open from 9.30am to 12.30pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: phone (873577); email ([email protected]). Details of all Christmas Services are available on the web site (www.strobertschurch.co.uk).

ST MICHAEL AND ALL ANGELS CHURCH – BECKWITHSHAW: Holy Communion at 11.15am on Sunday December 8 when gifts for charity partner, Armley Meeting Point, are collected. Christingle Service at 11.15am on Sunday December 15 and Carol Service on Friday December 20 at 7pm. Morning Prayer at 9.15am on Tuesdays and the church is open daily for private prayer. Details of services appear on the website (www.stmichaelsbeckwithshaw.org).

BECKWITHSHAW COFFEE, CAKE AND CONVERSATION MORNINGS: The next 'coffee, cake and conversation morning' will take place on Tuesday December 10 from 10am to 12 noon at Beckwithshaw Village Hall.

HAVE YOUR SAY – HOW NORTH YORKSHIRE COUNCIL SHOULD SPEND ITS MONEY: North Yorkshire Council wants to hear from residents about what’s important to them. To take part, complete the online survey or pick up a paper copy from your local library or council offices. This (northyorks.gov.uk/news/2024/residents-) should throw up the longer link on which to click. The consultation closes on 9 December.

MOVEMENT FOR GOOD – 12 DAYS OF GIVING: During December, 120 charities will receive £1,000 each over 12 days. The first draw takes place on 5 December and the last on 20 December with 10 charities drawn every week day. Nominations are open until 23:59 on 19 December 2024. If you’ve already nominated your favourite charity this year, then you’re already in the draw.It’s one nomination per charity per person, so if you have more than one favourite cause, you can nominate more than one cause!

NORTH YORKSHIRE WOMEN'S HEALTH SURVEY 2024: Contraception, breast health, regular check-ups, healthy ageing, pregnancy, infertility, cervical screening, mental health, emotional wellbeing and menopause are among a list of topics that form part of the survey, which is available both online and in print at all the county’s libraries. The survey closes on Sunday 15 December. This should throw up the longer link on which to click (northyorks.gov.uk/news/2024/women).

“WELCOME YULE!”: An hour of Christmas music and readings with Yorkshire Chamber Choir, Voces Seraphorum, at Nidd Church, Nidd on Sunday December 15 at 3.30 pm. Seasonal refreshments available afterwards. Tickets - £12, with children and essential carers free – available from (www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/welcome-yule-tickets)

PATIENTS KNOW BEST (PKB) : Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT) is inviting patients to register for their convenient, new patient portal, Patients Know Best (PKB) and securely receive their outpatient appointments on their mobile, tablet, laptop or pc. Emails from [email protected] or a text from HDFT NHS, have been sent to HDFT patients giving information on registering for a PKB account. You can register by visiting (patientsknowbest.com/register/) and selecting the NHS login option. Further information is available at (https://www.hdft.nhs.uk/patients/patient-portal/)

CAROLS ON PANNAL GREEN: On Monday December 16 starting at 6pm when the Tewit Youth band will again provide the musical accompaniment and Iain Ward-Campbell will again act as choirmaster. After the carols, mulled wine, mince pies and some suitable non-alcoholic beverages for younger participants will be available at Pannal School. One important point... while pets are welcome on Pannal Green, county council and school rules forbid the presence of dogs or other pets at Pannal School. Please provide your ideas as to where you would like the evening’s collection to go, but also bear in mind that councillors would prefer a local area charity.

LUNCH CLUB AT ST ROBERT'S: The next lunch club will be on Tuesday December 17 in the Chapter House at 12.30pm. For £13 per person, there's a home cooked main course (with veg), dessert and drinks. Transport can be arranged. Further details and to book, phone Jean Hannam (545646) or the church office (873577)

SLEEPING BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: Written and directed by Richard Kay, Sleeping Beauty and the Beast is taking place at Beckwithshaw Village Hall at 7pm on Wednesday December 18. Badapple Theatre in partnership with Rural Arts present this one-act, one hour hilarious comic panto-mashup. Classic pantomime japes, songs and costume changes as Badapple takes you on a joyous roller coaster for all ages. Tickets (priced at £12) need to be purchased in advance as this is a ticket only performance. For more information and tickets, contact Josie Swires ([email protected]) or (07423 795836).

YORKSHIRE READY TOGETHER: An accessible, free, conversational tool that can help residents access vital information, so they can be prepared for emergencies and remain resilient (yorkshirereadytogether.co.uk).

JUST B – SELF CARE FOR DARKER DAYS: For some of us, the winter months can be challenging for our emotional wellbeing. The Just ‘B’ emotional wellbeing team look at some simple ways (justb.org.uk/home/resources/self-care-for-darker-days/) which may help us feel brighter.

CHRISTMAS KINDNESS: Looking for ways to spread a little special local Christmas Kindness this year? HADCA has put together a few ideas for ways to give to our community this festive season (& all year round), supporting local charities and the people who turn to them. Small acts can make a big difference (hadca.org.uk/christmas-kindness-2024).

