Neighbourhood News

PANNAL METHODIST CHURCH: Weekly Service led by Clair Webster at 10am on Sunday November 17. Table Tennis every Thursday (school room) from 7.30pm till 9pm. Advance Notice of Harrogate Male Voice Choir concert on December 13 at 7.30pm. Tickets are on sale from [email protected] and are £10 in advance (children and U16 free). Tickets on the night will be £12. Seating is unreserved.

ST ROBERT'S PANNAL: On Sunday November 17 BCP Holy Communion at 8am with Morning Worship (also streamed live) at 9.15am. Morning Prayer on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9.15 am, with Holy Communion on Thursdays at 10.30 am.

ST MICHAEL AND ALL ANGELS CHURCH – BECKWITHSHAW: Morning Worship at 11.15am on Sunday November 17. Morning Prayer at 9.15am on Tuesdays and the church is open daily for private prayer. Details of services appear on the website (www.stmichaelsbeckwithshaw.org).

JUST B – SELF CARE FOR DARKER DAYS: For some of us, after the clocks go back, the winter months can be challenging for our emotional wellbeing. The Just ‘B’ emotional wellbeing team look at some simple ways (justb.org.uk/home/resources/self-care-for-darker-days/) which may help us feel brighter.

PATIENTS KNOW BEST (PKB) : Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT) is inviting patients to register for their convenient, new patient portal, Patients Know Best (PKB) and securely receive their outpatient appointments on their mobile, tablet, laptop or pc. Emails from [email protected] or a text from HDFT NHS, have been sent to HDFT patients giving information on registering for a PKB account. You can register by visiting (patientsknowbest.com/register/) and selecting the NHS login option. Further information is available at (https://www.hdft.nhs.uk/patients/patient-portal/)

DANCING FOR WELLBEING AT HARROGATE LIBRARY: On Monday 18 November at 11am. Join Dancing for Wellbeing in the café area for a free session. Find out how the group could improve your physical and psychological wellbeing, during Self-care week. All dances can be done seated or standing at your own pace. To book a place call in to the Library, call 01609 536658 or email ([email protected]).

THE ARTS SOCIETY – NIDD VALLEY: The autumn 2024/25 series of lectures continues on Monday November 18 at 7.30pm at the Christ Church Centre on the Stray when Harry Venning will present “The Art of the Cartoonist”. Harry is a professional cartoonist, comedy writer and performer whose cartoons have appeared in many publications. Expect live cartoons! Join up for the full series or attend as a guest - all are welcome. Doors are open from 6.30 pm and each talk lasts about an hour. Find out more (www.theartssocietyniddvalley.org.uk) or email ([email protected]). The Arts Society Nidd Valley is one of 365 local societies under the umbrella of The Arts Society, a leading arts education charity with a global network of local societies which bring people together through a shared curiosity of the arts.

LUNCH CLUB AT ST ROBERT'S: The next lunch club will be on Tuesday November 19 in the Chapter House at 12.30pm. For £13 per person, there's a home cooked main course (with veg), dessert and drinks. Transport can be arranged. Further details and to book, phone Jean Hannam (545646) or the church office (873577).

PENSION CREDIT DROP IN AT CITIZENS ADVICE: On Wednesday 20 and Thursday 21 November from 9.30am – 12.30pm at Audrey Burton House, Queensway (behind the Odeon cinema Meet advisers for a free, confidential chat about Pension Credit. No appointment needed. Get free, confidential and impartial help with eligibility calculations, applications and other benefits you may qualify for. You can also get a benefit check by calling the freephone Adviceline on 0808 278 7900 (Mon–Fri 9am–4.30pm) or visit https://www.cany.org.uk/

GARDENING CLUB: On Thursday November 21 at 7pm for 7.15pm, the garden club's festive gathering at Pannal Village Hall. Sarah Haynes will lead everyone in making a beeswax candle for Christmas, followed by their festive “bring and share” supper. Further information from the Programme Secretary ([email protected]) or (07919 987013).

YORKSHIRE READY TOGETHER: An accessible, free, conversational tool that can help residents access vital information, so they can be prepared for emergencies and remain resilient (yorkshirereadytogether.co.uk).

HOME ENERGY AND RETROFIT FAIR: On November 21 from 6pm - 9pm at The Church of St Wilfrid, Duchy Road Harrogate HG1 2EY. An evening filled with everything you need to know about making your home more energy-efficient. From solar panels to insulation, experts will be on hand to answer all your questions and provide valuable tips. A free opportunity to learn how to save money and reduce your carbon footprint! This event is part of the Local Energy Advice Demonstrator Programme delivered by North Yorkshire Council and Zero Carbon Harrogate (hadca.org.uk/events/home-energy-retrofit-fair).

AL HAADIYAH HARROGATE “DISCOVER ISLAM DAY”: On Saturday 23 November, between 11am and 3pm at Harrogate Library. A free family event with light snacks, coffee, tea, a poster display, your name written in arabic calligraphy, henna, children’s face painting and games as well as an opportunity to have conversations, meet our local Muslim community and ask any questions you may have about Islam.

BE BRIGHT, BE SEEN, BE SAFE: With British Summertime now over, increased care due to dark nights and mornings needs to be taken when cycling on North Yorkshire roads. Be Bright, Be Seen, Be Safe encourages awareness of the importance of children wearing cycle helmets, bright clothing and putting on their bike lights. There's a free 'Be Bright, Be Seen' event on 25 November from 3.30pm to 6.30pm at Harrogate Fire Station, where you can receive free reflective accessories. The York and North Yorkshire Road Safety Partnership will be encouraging people, especially cyclists, horse riders and pedestrians to think about how visible they are to other road users. (safeguardingchildren.co.uk/news/be-bright-be-seen-be-safe/).

BECKWITHSHAW COFFEE, CAKE AND CONVERSATION MORNINGS: The next 'coffee, cake and conversation morning' will take place on Tuesday November 26 bring 10am to 12noon at Beckwithshaw Village Hall.

MERRY MELODIES WITH DUNCAN: An afternoon of festive entertainment with Duncan (a finalist on the programme ‘The Piano’) on 2 December from 2pm - 4pm at the West Park Hotel, Harrogate. Light refreshments served. Tickets £15. Proceeds to Dementia Forward. (dementiaforward,org.uk/event/merry-melodies-with-duncan/)

SLEEPING BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: Written and directed by Richard Kay, Sleeping Beauty and the Beast is taking place at Beckwithshaw Village Hall at 7pm on Wednesday December 18. Badapple Theatre in partnership with Rural Arts present this one-act, one hour hilarious comic panto-mashup. Classic pantomime japes, songs and costume changes as Badapple takes you on a joyous roller coaster for all ages. Tickets (priced at £12) need to be purchased in advance as this is a ticket only performance. For more information and tickets, contact Josie Swires ([email protected]) or (07423 795836).

HAVE YOUR SAY – HOW NORTH YORKSHIRE COUNCIL SHOULD SPEND ITS MONEY: North Yorkshire Council wants to hear from residents about what’s important to them. To take part, complete the online survey or pick up a paper copy from your local library or council offices. This (northyorks.gov.uk/news/2024/residents-) should throw up the longer link on which to click. The consultation closes on 9 December.

CHRISTMAS KINDNESS: Looking for ways to spread a little special local Christmas Kindness this year? HADCA has put together a few ideas for ways to give to our community this festive season (& all year round), supporting local charities and the people who turn to them. Small acts can make a big difference (hadca.org.uk/christmas-kindness-2024).

NORTH YORKSHIRE WOMEN'S HEALTH SURVEY 2024: Contraception, breast health, regular check-ups, healthy ageing, pregnancy, infertility, cervical screening, mental health, emotional wellbeing and menopause are among a list of topics that form part of the survey, which is available both online and in print at all the county’s libraries. The survey closes on Sunday 15 December. This should throw up the longer link on which to click (northyorks.gov.uk/news/2024/women).