Pannal and Burn Bridge Neighbourhood News

GARDENING CLUB: Don't forget! Thursday September 19 at 7.30 pm brings the first of the Autumn meetings at Pannal Village Hall. Gerry Sayers from the Yorkshire Flower Club will demonstrate creating a table arrangement, then she will show how to make really good use of a mixed supermarket bouquet. During both, she will explain how to care for flowers and which flowers and foliage can be used from the garden. Bring your purse as raffle tickets to win the arrangements will be on sale.

“CONJURORS 2024”: The Harrogate Society of Magicians and Friends present “Conjurors 2024” at Pannal village hall on Friday September 20 at 7.30 pm. The Society meets regularly at the village hall and this event is in support of Open Arms Malawi (a local Harrogate charity) and Pannal Village Hall. I am looking forward to the show! Tickets priced at £10 + small booking fee are available at (https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/pannal-village-hall/t-yavjgne).

BEER FESTIVAL AND PROSECCO BAR: At St Robert's on Friday (evening) September 20 and Saturday September 21, with Family Fun Day from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm on the 21st and Quiz time at 7.30 pm. Tickets, priced at £15, includes either 4 half pints of beer or 4 glasses of prosecco. Soft drinks, food and snacks will be on sale. Further information and tickets from the church office (a[email protected]).

Roads closed again!

HARROGATE REPAIR CAFE: On Saturday 21 September from 12.00 noon to 4.00 pm at West Park Church, West Park, Harrogate HG1 1BL A change of venue from Friends Meeting House for September only. Take along your broken items for the volunteers to fix!

PANNAL METHODIST CHURCH: Welcome back to the Rev Ben Clowes as he leads the Weekly Sunday Service with Holy Communion at 10.00 am on Sunday September 22. Table Tennis every Thursday in the School room from 7.30 pm till 9.00 pm.

ST ROBERT'S PANNAL: Sung Compline at 9.00 pm on Thursday September 19. Holy Communion (also streamed live) at 9.15 am on Sunday September 22 with Beer and Hymns at 6.00 pm. Morning Prayer on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9.15 am, with Holy Communion on Thursdays at 10.30 am.

ST MICHAEL AND ALL ANGELS CHURCH - BECKWITHSHAW: Holy Communion at 11.15 am on Sunday September 22. Morning Prayer at 9.15 am on Tuesdays and the church is open daily for private prayer. Details of services appear on the website (www.stmichaelsbeckwithshaw.org).

WALK THE BOUNDS – SUNDAY 22 SEPTEMBER 2024: There will be two recommended routes for the boundary walk. A longer route of approximately 7.5miles which runs right around the boundary and a shorter route option of 3.5 miles which covers part of the boundary. The start and finish of both routes is The Black Swan pub. Care has been taken in the choice of routes to make them as pleasurable, accessible and as safe as possible and all are on public footpaths or roadside paths. However, this is not a guided walk and of course everyone needs to take responsibility for their own wellbeing on the day. The aim is to all set off together at 10.00am but it will be left to everyone to continue at their own pace, individually or in groups to suit. Gather for the group start from 9.30am for breakfast refreshments at the Black Swan. Route cards and maps will be available at the pub as well as photography and children’s nature competition information. To make suitable refreshment provision, please let the parish clerk ([email protected]) know of your interest in taking part. Route cards and GPX files of the routes will be sent to anyone registering ahead. Let's hope for fine weather!

PLANTERS: Thanks to Anne Smith and Mel Raine for taking on the care and maintenance of two planters: one by the Parish Council/St Robert’s noticeboard and the second in front of the Village Hall. The planter at the top of Burn Bridge Road is yet to be claimed! If you have a little and occasional time to water and manage this planter then don’t hesitate to contact the parish clerk ([email protected]).

FOOD TASTER AT BECKWITHSHAW VILLAGE HALL: Provided by Wiltshire Farm Foods, an opportunity to try out their offerings for £5 on Tuesday September 24 from 12.00 noon to 2.00 pm. To reserve your place, contact Josie Swires ([email protected]).

BECKWITHSHAW COFFEE, CAKE AND CONVERSATION MORNINGS: The next 'coffee, cake and conversation morning' will take place on Tuesday October 1 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon at Beckwithshaw Village Hall.

PANNAL VILLAGE HALL 'PUB NIGHT' : The next “pub night” at Pannal Village Hall is Friday September 27 – do go along! As well as a range of competitively priced drinks, there's also the opportunity to meet up with friends and neighbours for this monthly social gathering. Pub Night takes place on the last Friday of the month, open from 8.00 pm to 11.00 pm. So if you haven’t already tried it, do go along on September 27!

AUTUMN LITTER PICK – SATURDAY 28 SEPTEMBER: Thanks to Mrs Liz Brown for her continued organization of the biannual parish litter collection – it is unfortunate and shameful that they are always so productive! Should you wish to join her and her volunteer group, the litter pick will take place on Saturday 28th September when the group gathers in St Robert’s churchyard at 10.00 am. All will be warmly welcomed with high-viz vests and grabbers provided. In support of NYC’s recent “Let’s Talk Rubbish” information circulation, the Parish Council has been provided with some anti-litter posters which will be placed around the villages.

NEIGHBOURHOOD PLAN – REFERENDUM 3 OCTOBER 2024 : The Pannal and Burn Bridge Parish Council is delighted to confirm North Yorkshire Council’s (NYC) approval of the Neighbourhood Plan and which now goes to referendum on Thursday 3rd October 2024 in Pannal Village Hall. The Function Room at the hall will be open from 6.30am-11.30pm. All residents will receive a ballot card in advance (by post) for use on the day. Don't forget that photo ID is also needed when casting your vote! A Neighbourhood Plan is a statutory document, with legal standing, and which enables local communities to play a much stronger and positive role in shaping the area in which they live and work. It takes a long-term view of how a community sees itself developing and, as such, encompasses a wide range of topics from land use to commercial development, from transportation to nature reserves. Find a copy of the Plan at http://www.pannalandburnbridge-pc.gov.uk/_UserFiles/Files/Neighbourhood%20Plan/NP%20Nov%202022%20Submission%20Document/NOV22%20Pannal%20and%20Burn%20Bridge%20Submission%20NP%20-%20Final%20Draft.pdf

MUSIC DAY AT ST ROBERT'S – SATURDAY 5 OCTOBER: To raise funds for the church, “musicathon” during the day with a concert at 7.00 pm featuring St Robert's musicians and Pannal School Junior Voices. Tickets, priced at £10 (children free) are available from the church office (873577) or online at (https://bit.ly/3z4wa8j).

HELP WITH HEALTH AND WELLBEING FROM YOUR LIBRARY: Resources include: Wellbeing Bags (and Self-care toolkits for teenagers). Reading Well collections – for Dementia, Mental Health (Adults) Teens and Children. Tough Topics - Packs of books and activities to help children aged 3-8 years process their emotions and allow conversations about their feelings around big life-changing events. Family Matters - Book collections for parents, carers, family members and professionals working with children to help deal with ups and downs of family life. Books for adults and books to share with children. Stim Kits - Sensory resources for use for autism-friendly events and activities. Books for people who find reading more challenging – dyslexia, eye strain, low literacy, tiredness. This (northyorks.gov.uk/leisure-tourism-and-culture/libraries/) should throw up the longer link on which to click.

MURDER MYSTERY EVENING: On Friday October 25 at 7.00 pm (doors open at 6.30 pm) a two act play, written and performed by Lidgett Park Methodist Church with a fish and chip supper served in the interval. Tickets (including the supper) for this advance ticket only event are priced at £15 and are available from ([email protected]). Seating is unreserved.

CRIMPLE MEADOWS: The Pannal and Burn Bridge Parish Council continues to receive positive feedback about the new path which will enable a relatively dry route from the road up to the children’s playground and gym equipment this coming autumn and winter – and connection with the footpath at the top of the park. Councillors continue to work with North Yorkshire Council to explore the opportunity to plant a few more trees within the park as part of an overall effort to find opportunities to increase tree cover and further ‘green’ the parish.

AND FINALLY: Roads once again closed in various parts of Pannal and Burn Bridge, with more to come when Main Street is resurfaced – no dates yet but probably in Spring 2025!