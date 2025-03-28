Mum's the word at Boroughbridge Manor
Staff at Boroughbridge Manor led by our wonderful head chef, Karen. Delivered a stunning High Tea featuring freshly made cakes, pastries and savoury treats for our guests.
General Manager, Susan Carter said: “We’ve all had a really lovely day. It has been so good to see family members who were able to visit in person and to have video calls with those who are further away. Our residents enjoyed a fantastic lunch and then a delicious afternoon tea prepared by our brilliant chefs. Days like these are so special.”
Ethel a resident at Boroughbridge Manor commented: “We have been so spoiled today; the staff always go to great lengths to make sure days like this are so special. It was wonderful to see my family and to be able to spend some quality time together plus we all had a fabulous afternoon tea, I absolutely loved it.”