Mulgrave Properties is encouraging buyers to act now to save on Stamp Duty

North Yorkshire homebuyers have the chance to save thousands of pounds in tax and enjoy the warmth of a new build home this winter. Mulgrave Properties is offering to pay your Stamp Duty if you reserve a home this month*.

The threshold above which Stamp Duty is paid on homes in England is £250,000 for movers replacing their main residence and £425,000 for first time buyers.

Based on the four-bed detached Chatsworth at Hawthorn Fields in Rufforth, available for £599,950, someone moving to their next home would currently owe £17,497 in Stamp Duty.

Mulgrave Properties sales director, David Smith said: “We want to help buyers benefit from a more affordable move to a well-designed, energy efficient brand-new home.

2-bedroom, 3-bedroom and 4-bedroom homes at Hawthorn Fields in Rufforth.

“We’d encourage anyone thinking of moving in 2025 not to wait, but to start their home buying journey now and save on Stamp Duty fees by paying nothing when you reserve by December 20.”

The York-based homebuilder has developments across Yorkshire, including Apletona in Appleton Wiske near Northallerton; How Beck in Morton-on-Swale; Maple Court in Tholthorpe near Easingwold; Hawthorn Fields in Rufforth and Coast in Burniston near Scarborough.

“We’ll be able to put buyers in touch with independent financial advisers who have access to the entire mortgage market, including ‘green mortgages’, which are only available on the most energy efficient homes.

!All of our properties can potentially be purchased with a green mortgage and because they’re so efficient, homeowners should find their energy bills are considerably lower. Latest figures from the HBF** suggest the savings could be more than £165 per month or £1,981 per year for those who move from an older house to a new one.” David added.

Hawthorn Fields is a development of brand new 2-bedroom, 3-bedroom and 4-bedroom homes in Rufforth, approximately 5 miles from York, and you could save up to £17,497 in Stamp Duty. A sales advisor will be available to meet you on-site Saturday and Sundays 10:30am till 3pm to talk through floor plans, find out more about fixtures and finishes, and explore the local area.

How Beck is a collection of 5 substantial 2-bed, 3-bed and 4-bed homes in Morton-on-Swale, close to Northallerton, ranging from £550,00 to £850,000 and with potential Stamp Duty savings of £30,000.

Apletona is a small development of 2-bed and 3-bed detached bungalows in the village of Appleton Wiske, ranging from 1300 - 1700 sq. ft. Homes are priced from £539,950 to £689,950 and there are potential Stamp Duty savings of £21,997.

There are also a handful of 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom single storey homes, along with a 4-bedroom detached barn-style home available near Easingwold, ranging from £574,950 - £894,950 and with Stamp Duty savings of up to £32,247.

*T&Cs apply. Mulgrave Properties’ Stamp Duty offer is available on selected plots and is subject to contract and eligibility criteria. You will be required to enter into a reservation agreement to reserve a new build home and complete on that purchase by 28th March 2025. The reservation must be made prior to 20th December 2024.

