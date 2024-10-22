Mount Vale care home celebrates Wear It Pink
Wear It Pink is a Breast Cancer awareness campaign which has so far raised £31.5million for breast cancer since the campaign started in 2002. Schools, businesses and families get together to eat, wear and make something pink in order to raise money for breast cancer.
The residents of Mount Vale tucked into their favourite pink treats made by the home’s chef with help from friends, family, staff and residents! Everyone in the home, including the carers all added something pink to their outfits to celebrate the day. The staff and residents baked some amazing cakes to sell. They took part in wear it pink bingo, did a think pink quiz and spent the day doing a multitude of other pink crafts.
Hilda a resident at Mount Vale Care Home said: ‘Wear It Pink Day is a great opportunity for us to invite our friends and family to the home as long as they are up for wearing and eating something pink! We love to get involved knowing that it is going to such a great cause”
Trudi Gillespie General Manager at Mount Vale Care Home said: ‘It’s great to see everyone getting so involved in Wear It Pink Day. We all loved it when friends and family joined the home for an afternoon of fun, pink and fundraising!’
Mount Vale care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Mount vale provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.