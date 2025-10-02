Most precious gift is time: call for volunteers in Harrogate

Giving just a few hours of time can directly translate into life-changing support for local people.

Often people assume that volunteering requires regular commitments of time or special skills, but just giving a little time can create positive change, keep our vital charity services running and strengthen our community networks.

Everyone has something to offer and when people each contribute a little, together they can make a big impact.

When four of our ‘Help Out Harrogate’ volunteers recently stepped up for Harrogate Homeless Project, giving almost 20 hours to distribute their annual appeal leaflet, they were instrumental in raising an incredible £12,000. There were many first-time donors, with several choosing to become regular supporters. One striking example of impact came just a week after a Help Out volunteer delivered leaflets on a single street: the charity received a £1,000 donation from a resident inspired by the appeal.

Help Out Harrogate volunteer at the MIND Mental Elf Run

Our Help Out Harrogate project offers simple and flexible ways to get involved in the community, supporting a variety of our local charities without the pressure of a regular commitment. This adaptable pool of volunteers brings extra willing hands and energy where they’re needed most. Volunteers can move easily between opportunities choosing when, where and how they help, focusing on the causes they care about most.

Last year Help Out Harrogate volunteers gave 757 hours of support for 27 different charities and community groups. They also marshalled the NHS flu vaccination sessions at Mowbray Square Medical Centre, where they will be back again for three weekends this month.

Often local charities struggle to find the extra volunteers they need for fundraising, events and ad-hoc activities, so really value the extra support.

Becoming a Help Out volunteer is ideal for anyone interested in finding out about the work of local charities. “I moved to Harrogate 2.5 years ago and was interested in volunteering but didn’t know enough about the different charities, this has given me the opportunity to interact with different charities and see which might suit me, should I wish to commit on a regular basis.”

Elaine Stevenson

Interested in joining the friendly Help Out crew of over 160 volunteers? They help out with activities such as marshalling at Saint Michael’s Twilight Walk; delivering Easter gifts with the Supporting Older People team; baking for coffee mornings; pulling pints beer festivals; stuffing envelopes for mailings, and much more!

Regular catch ups over coffee bring our community of Help Out volunteers, charity partners and supporters together and all are invited to an annual Celebration of Volunteering to say thank you and recognise the contribution of everyone involved to create positive change.

If you like variety, flexibility and community, then Help Out Harrogate is a great match for you, as no two opportunities will be the same and there’s no minimum commitment.

We’d love to hear from you if you’re interested in ‘helping out’ – find out more at hadca.org.uk/HelpOutHarrogate