More than 400 children across Ripon area given gifts to open on Christmas Day thanks to Salvation Army

More than 400 children across Ripon, Harrogate and the surrounding area had gifts to open on Christmas Day thanks to The Salvation Army’s Christmas Present Appeal.

Every year the church and charity collects donations of unwrapped gifts which are distributed to vulnerable children who would otherwise have nothing to open on Christmas Day.

Thanks to the generosity of members of the public and local businesses, Ripon Salvation Army was able to meet the increased need this year – which rose from 300 children helped last Christmas.

Major Pam Ralph-Barratt, who co-ordinated the appeal with Corps Church Assistant Alison Hewitt, said: “Thank you to everyone who donated to our Christmas Present Appeal this year, your generosity made such a difference to hundreds of families and brought smiles to the faces of so many children who would otherwise have had nothing to open on Christmas Day.

Church Assistant Alison Hewitt, Major Graham Barratt and Major Pam Ralph-Barratt with some of the donations of toys

“The sheer volume of referrals we had, not only for our Christmas Present Appeal but also for our food bank this year, shows how much people are struggling. The fact we were able to meet the need is thanks to the generosity of people from Ripon and the surrounding area. Even if they are struggling themselves they still want to help others.

“We are grateful to the general public for their fantastic support of the appeal which helps to spread the message of love and joy to our community, and of course to our brilliant staff members and volunteers who helped to sort the gifts and get them ready to distribute to families. We would not be able to do this without them.”

The Salvation Army worked with local agencies including schools, social services and health visitors to distribute the gifts in the week running up to Christmas.

For more information on Ripon Salvation Army search for them on Facebook or visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/ripon