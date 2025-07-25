Matt Nicholson appointed as new Wetherby Town Councillor for Wetherby North Ward

Wetherby, West Yorkshire – Wetherby Town Council is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Nicholson as the new Town Councillor for the North Ward.

Matt Nicholson was officially co-opted to the Council at its Full Council meeting held on July 8th, following a vacancy in the North Ward. Matt brings with him a strong passion for representing residents’ views at a grassroots level and especially for families.

Mayor of Wetherby Town Council, Connor Mulhall, welcomed the new Councillor, saying: “We’re very pleased to have Matt join the team. His enthusiasm for community engagement and interest in local issues make him a valuable addition to the Council. We look forward to working with him.”

Matt, a father of 2 young children, has lived in Wetherby for several years, and is keen to use his new position to listen to residents and help improve life in the North Ward.

Cllr. Matt Nicholson.

Commenting on his appointment, Councillor Matt Nicholson said: “I’m honoured to have been given the opportunity to serve the people of the North Ward. I’m looking forward to getting started, hearing from residents, and working alongside fellow Councillors to make a positive difference in our community. If you see me out and about in the town or on the Harland Way, please stop me to say hello!”

Residents of North Ward can contact Cllr. Nicholson directly by emailing [email protected].

Please visit the Wetherby Town Council website Welcome - Wetherby Town Council for more information about the Town Council and what the historic town of Wetherby has to offer.