Making Ripon accessible and welcoming for everyone

Creating welcoming spaces helps people engage more confidently in everyday life. Accessibility is about more than ramps and automatic doors - it’s about information, attitudes, training, and culture.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Employees who are trained to assist customers with diverse needs help ensure that everyone feels included, respected and valued. Small gestures, such as using inclusive language, or patiently offering assistance, can make a big difference.

This summer, Connecting Ripon Network member Ripon Disability Forum (RDF) launched the ‘Accessible Ripon’ initiative with the support of Ripon City Council, Ripon Theatre Festival, Visit Ripon, Visit North Yorkshire and Disability Action Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim of Accessible Ripon is to encourage every business to share their accessibility information on the front page of their website or social media. This is not just about ramps or spending money on modifications. A business which may not be able to accommodate wheelchair users can be accessible to other disabilities.

Supporters at the launch of Accessible Ripon

RDF wants to promote the open sharing of the information so that residents and visitors can make informed choices and businesses can promote their many accessible features.

The Forum can provide free to use resources and 1:1 support for businesses, with a window sticker recognising the commitment of every business taking part. RDF has also produced online resources including an interactive map of accessible features of the city centre. This map will eventually cover the whole city, and the website will host links to every participating business. (www.ripondisabilityforum.co.uk)

This model, being rolled out first in Ripon, is part of a wider project to be launched over time across North Yorkshire and York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Forum volunteers have connected with others to create a menu of options that will suit most businesses, including a free to use toolkit hosted by Disability Action Yorkshire, business profiles hosted on Visit North Yorkshire and alternatives for developing a business accessibility profile, from free local support through to ‘paid for’ national support.

The Accessible Ripon logo.

Every business has accessible features to share, including to help people with hidden and unseen disabilities. These can include quiet and calm environments, staff who are responsive to individual needs as they arise, and phone (or online) orders with delivery for those who find it hard to leave home. If wheelchair access is not possible in a building, could it be made accessible to those who are ambulant using sticks?

Other initiatives like Ripon Take A Seat (the first such scheme in the county launched in 2019) will be shared and promoted too. Venues taking part in the scheme offer a place where people can rest without needing to make a purchase.

Step-free entrances, clear signage, assistive technology, or easy-to-navigate websites benefit many of us, including older adults, parents with pushchairs and people recovering from injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let’s help make our community more welcoming by promoting the scheme, fairness and dignity, equal access to goods, services, and opportunities.

If you, or your organisation, would like to find out more please visit www.ripondisabilityforum.co.uk or contact [email protected]