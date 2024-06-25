Maguires puts a new spin on 'moving house' for the Great Yorkshire Show
You'll certainly notice this home on the move up the motorway this July 1st: A spacious bungalow, with two bedrooms, dressing room, en-suite and full size family bathroom, plus airy living-room/kitchen/dining space - and all fully equipped with all appliances including dishwasher and washing machine plus all the free-standing furniture you'd expect in a brand new home.
But instead of potential buyers travelling to visit this house, Maguires Country Parks is bringing the ABI Beaumont Lodge to visit the Great Yorkshire Show. Everyone loves a nosey round a show-home, so it's hoped the beautiful lodge, available for both holiday use and for residential living, will prove a huge attraction at this year's show.
The Great Yorkshire Show is open at Great Yorkshire Showground, Railway Road, Harrogate, HG2 8NZ, from Tuesday, July 9th, to Friday, July 12th.
For more information see: https://Maguirescountryparks.co.uk
