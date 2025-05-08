'Magical' and accessible theatre show for families comes to Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ‘magical’ show which opens doors for more disabled children to experience theatre is coming to Harrogate this month.

Theatre company The Blanket Fort Club creates accessible, inclusive shows for families and children with complex needs and disabilities.

Their new immersive show, Last Unicorn Airways, takes the audience on a global adventure through engaging music, puppetry, comedy, and sensory storytelling.

The show has been co-created with children from SEND schools in Rotherham, where the show will premiere on May 24 as part of the town's Children’s Capital of Culture celebrations. Through this work with Nexus Academy Trust, children have made artwork and design work to shape the show, and will watch it come alive on stage.

The show takes the audience on a global adventure through engaging music, puppetry, comedy, and sensory storytelling. Image: Ai Narapol

The show then goes on tour to venues including the Wesley Centre with Harrogate Theatreon May 29.

Miranda Debenham, disabled producer for The Blanket Fort Club, said: “Accessible and inclusive storytelling is not only more fun, engaging and thoughtful than traditional theatre, it also opens up doors for the next generation to experience art in all its forms.

"Young disabled people can get a huge amount from co-creation practices like ours. This work platforms the creativity of young people often underrepresented in the arts.

“Whether it's being able to express their ideas and be taken seriously, or seeing their artwork on stage, the impact on their confidence and development is transformative."

The show centres on two baggage handlers who recreate a round-the-world journey, inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s fairytale The Flying Trunk. Image: AI Narapol

Last Unicorn Airways centres on two baggage handlers who recreate a round-the-world journey, inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s fairytale The Flying Trunk.

It is highly tactile and visual, using imaginative play, universal sign language, and non-verbal storytelling to explore themes of adventure, connection, and belonging.

At the end, participants are invited to join performers on stage and explore an interactive tunnel installation filled with glittering surprises - and to meet the elusive unicorn.

Every audience member receives a sensory keyring - designed to support engagement, choice, and play.

Actors Will Batty and Elizabeth Robin in rehearsals for Last Unicorn Airways this week. Picture: Ai Naparol

Audiences are also encouraged to move freely and make noise.

Rooted in the belief that theatre should be a shared experience for everyone, The Blanket Fort Club tackles barriers that exclude disabled children and their families from theatre.

Their shows are designed to offer families - often for the very first time- the chance to enjoy theatre together in a joyful, welcoming environment.

The cast and creative team is almost entirely from South Yorkshire.

Actor Will Batty said: “This is a really magical show that taps into a sense of freedom and play, which will hopefully inspire and rejuvenate grown-ups just as much as children.

“There is a wealth of talent up north, and this is work that embraces all we are as artists.”

Last Unicorn Airways is funded by Arts Council England and commissioned by Barnsley Civic and Stockton Arts Centre. It is suitable for people with complex needs including neurodiversity, autism spectrum disorder, profound and multiple learning disabilities.

As well as the Harrogate performance on May 29th, the one-hour show will also go to Oldham Coliseum (May 28) the Interplay Theatre in Leeds (May 30th) and Sheffield Theatres on August 2.