Love Pop Choir hits the right note with double national award win

Community-based singing group celebrates major recognition from UK Enterprise Awards, with founder also shortlisted for leadership honour.

The harmonious voices of Love Pop Choir are celebrating in perfect pitch this week after scooping two prestigious national awards. The choir, known for its uplifting performances and inclusive ethos, has been named Best Ladies Singing Group 2025 and received the Community Excellence Award 2025 at the UK Enterprise Awards.

Organised by SME News, the UK Enterprise Awards honour outstanding businesses and community organisations across the country. Love Pop Choir’s win highlights their commitment to fostering connection and confidence through music, particularly among women from diverse backgrounds.

The awards committee praised the group for their “inclusive, joy-filled approach to music and the strong sense of connection they foster among women through song,” calling their work a “standout example of how music can bring people together and enrich lives.”

Love Pop Choir Awards

These latest accolades bring Love Pop Choir’s total to five major honours in just two years. The choir was previously named Best of the Best Community Choir of the Year 2023/24 at the Best of the Best Awards and has twice earned the title Community Choir of the Year at the Yorkshire Prestige Awards in both 2023/24 and 2024/25.

Founder and choir leader Lauren Elliott has also received individual recognition, having been nominated for the Visionary Leadership Awards 2025. The national award celebrates leaders creating meaningful impact through purpose-driven initiatives.

“Lauren has an exceptional ability to create a welcoming environment where every singer feels valued,” the awards committee noted. “Her leadership has transformed Love Pop Choir into a beloved local institution.”

The choir, which operates across Yorkshire, offers a wide range of accessible events and workshops aimed at empowering women through the joy of collective singing. This summer’s events include:

Love Pop Choir performing at the Royal Hall Harrogate

. Queen Medley Workshops open to all age 18+ - non choir members welcome in Farsley (Aug 4), Saltaire (Aug 18), and Harrogate (Aug 21)

. FREE Taster Session with Prosecco in Ilkley (Sept 9)

. FREE Taster Session with Prosecco in Otley (Sept 10) celebrating the launch of their new Otley choir.

FREE Taster Sessions are also being offered at Love Pop Choir Boroughbridge, Cookridge, Farsley, Saltaire and Harrogate.

Love Pop Choir performing at the Harrogate Choir Festival

To find out more or join an upcoming session, visit: www.lovepopchoir.com

A Note from the Choir:

“To every one of our members, choir directors and supporters, this is your win too. Thank you for making the magic happen.”