Local people come together to walk 15 miles to support climate action in Harrogate

By Zero Carbon Harrogate
Contributor
Published 6th May 2025, 17:07 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 09:24 BST
A team of local people from across Harrogate – of all ages and backgrounds – are coming together on Sunday 18th May to walk 15 miles through the Nidderdale countryside in support of Zero Carbon Harrogate.

The group is taking part in the annual Nidderdale Charity Walk and Run to raise vital funds to support the charity’s work tackling climate change at a local level, including projects that help households reduce energy use and cut emissions, and support the reduction of transport emissions.

Taking on this physical challenge is a powerful reminder of the journey we all face in tackling the climate crisis – it takes determination, teamwork and a shared goal!

Zero Carbon Harrogate is encouraging the public to back the walkers by donating to their fundraising pages to help build a more climate-resilient community.

To see some of the team's live fundraising pages, please visit:

Jemima Parker

John Philip Crawshaw

Piers Forster

Isobel Plummer

Kirsty Hallett

To see more from Zero Carbon Harrogate, please visit: www.zerocarbonharrogate.org.uk

