Local opticians provide Harrogate Railway U17s with £900 sponsorship

Harrogate Railway’s U17s are celebrating after a local opticians agreed to sponsor their kit for the new season.

Specsavers on Beulah Street, which is locally owned and run, has donated £900 to the club as part of its ongoing commitment to community-focused initiatives.

The opticians’ contribution will provide the whole team with a refreshed kit ready for the upcoming season – including shirts, shorts and socks.

Dave Martin, U17s Reds Manager at Harrogate Railway Junior Football Club, said: 'We are delighted to have the support of Specsavers Harrogate, and are incredibly grateful for their generous donation, which has gone towards providing the team with fantastic Adidas kits for the new season - the boys are proud to wear a prestigious brand on their shirts.

'On behalf of the team, parents, coaches, and the club, I would like to say a huge thank you to the partners at Specsavers Harrogate for sponsoring the team. Such community support enables us to continue enriching the lives of our players through sport.'

Caroline Sullivan, director at Specsavers Harrogate, adds: ‘When we found out that Harrogate Railway Junior FC were looking for sponsorship to invest in a full new kit for the team, we were delighted to get involved and contribute to the development of local sports talent.

‘Serving the community is what we do at our store, and opportunities like this allow us to do just that. We hope to support residents in similar ways in the future. We wish them all the best and hope they love their new kit – we’ll be cheering them on throughout the season!’

For more details on the full range of eye health and hearing care services available at Specsavers Harrogate, including OCT scans, head to www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/harrogate or call on 01423 564515

