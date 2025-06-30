Local live-in care provider helps to raise over £1,000 with charity golf day

Over £1,000 has been raised at local charity Supporting Older People’s inaugural golf day, sponsored by leading live-in care provider Promedica24. The funds will help Supporting Older People in their mission to alleviate loneliness and isolation often experienced by older people living on their own.

The event was held at Knaresborough Golf Club, where participants enjoyed a round of golf in support of this worthy cause. After the round, guests were seated for a delicious meal and then invited to try their luck at the raffle – prizes for which included designer sunglasses and golf apparel.

The money which Promedica24 helped raise through their sponsorship of the golf day will go towards Supporting Older People’s befriending service and activities for older people in Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Promedica24, which provides flexible live-in care services to allow people to maintain their independence in their homes, regularly supports local charities in the areas where it operates. Promedica24 sponsored Supporting Older People’s Summer Ball last year, which raised over £14,000, as well as local charity Dementia Forward's Winter Ball last year, which raised over £7,000.

Gary Derbyshire, Regional Partner at Promedica24 Lancashire, North Yorkshire & South Cumbria, said: “As live-in care providers, we know that everyone can struggle with loneliness sometimes, which can have a detrimental effect on their health. Providing companionship support is such an important part of our services, and we were glad to be able to support local charity Supporting Older People, which is doing a fantastic job alleviating loneliness and social isolation in Harrogate.

“The golf day was a great success – all of us at Promedica24 were proud to sponsor this event and help raise funds in such a fun and engaging way.”

Kate Rogata, Director at Supporting Older People, commented: “Thank you to our very generous sponsors, and to everyone who supported the day with supplying raffle prizes or simply by attending. This was our inaugural golf day and it was wonderful to see many familiar faces, and to meet some new supporters as well. We are already looking forward to next year!"