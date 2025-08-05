Local hospitality champion scoops coveted title

Tracy Millichap at Mount Vale Care Home in Northallerton has been named Hospitality Champion for the North East & Scotland Division in the prestigious Barchester Care Awards 2025 and will now progress to the national round of judging.

The Barchester Care Awards celebrate outstanding staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 13,500 residents living in Barchester’s 267 care homes and private hospitals across the UK. Categories span a wide range of roles, including ‘Registered Nurse of the Year’, ‘Carer of the Year’, ‘Dementia Care Champion’, and ‘Activities Coordinator of the Year’.

Over 5,000 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK. All entries were a very high standard and Tracy is over the moon to have been named the winner for the North East & Scotland beating hundreds of other nominees.

Tracy said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have won. I love what I do, and it’s such a privilege to be recognised in this way. Supporting our residents and ensuring they enjoy every mealtime is a real passion of mine, and I couldn’t do it without the amazing team around me.”

As the winner for North East & Scotland, Tracy is through to the national finals in which the overall winner is decided. They will join winners from across the UK at a special awards event in October to celebrate their outstanding achievements and discover if they have won a national award.

Trudi Gillespie, General Manager at Mount Vale Care Home, said: “We are absolutely delighted for Tracy. She is incredibly hardworking, always friendly, and gets involved in everything going on in the home. Her positive attitude makes a real difference to both residents and staff, and we’re so proud to see her achievements recognised.”

Mount Vale Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Mount Vale Care Home provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.