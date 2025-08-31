Local groups host Big Green Picnic at local care home

Boroughbridge Manor Care Home and Right at Home - Harrogate came together in Boroughbridge to host a community event as the care home was proud to host the local home care group's ‘Big Green Picnic’ event, to raise awareness for ‘Dementia Adventure’ a group who are helping people with dementia to access the wellbeing benefits of the outdoors and nature through supported holidays and training.

Residents, their relatives, staff and representatives from the local community all got involved with the picnic spirit as they traded stories of family trips away whilst enjoying the selection of traditional picnic items freshly prepared by the home’s head chef.

Veronica, Managing Director at Right at Home Harrogate, said: “At Right at Home Harrogate, it is so important to us that people living with dementia receive the right support, and that both they and their loved ones are cared for in a way that promotes good mental wellbeing. We are truly grateful to Barchester Healthcare for partnering with us on these special community events. It is lovely to see that our values are shared, and together we can raise awareness and make a positive difference for those living with dementia in our local community.”

General Manager. Susan Carter, said: “We’re so grateful to Veronica and our friends at Right at Home in Harrogate for hosting their picnic event at the home, all whilst raising awareness for Dementia Adventure”

A resident at the home said: “it was a treat to enjoy a picnic in the summer sunshine. With a delicious cake in one hand and a glass of prosecco in the other. It was a wonderful morning.”