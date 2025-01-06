Local farmers come to care home during heavy snow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Colleagues, residents and their relatives at the Boroughbridge Manor Care Home in Boroughbridge were indebted to the incredible efforts made by local farmers, Richard and Charlie Tesseyman who came forward to ensure the home was accessible for our colleagues, emergency services and the homes loved ones.

Richard and Charlie came to the aid of the community to clear the snow filled roads following the weekends heavy snowfall. Residents, their relatives and staff were all incredibly grateful to the kind hearted duo who embodied the community spirit of Boroughbridge.

Sue Carter, General Manager at Boroughbridge Manor Care Home, said: “We were so incredibly grateful and thankful to Richard and Charlie for helping to ensure our colleagues could make it to the home to ensure our residents were cared for and also for their loved ones were able to still visit, giving them peace of mind.”