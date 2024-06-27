Local Equestrain Business Defies The Odds and Heads to The Awards Grammys

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Red Bear Equestrian which was set up during lockdown across Ripon and Harrogate is thrilled to announce that it has been shortlisted for the 2024 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

Recognised in the Maker & Creator Entrepreneur of the Year category sponsored by Basket.

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards, often referred to as the “Grammys of Entrepreneurship,” celebrates the achievements of the UK's most dynamic and innovative businesses.

Each year, the awards receive thousands of applications, underscoring the competitive nature and high standard of the competition. This year’s shortlist showcases a combined turnover of nearly £2.9 billion and employs approximately 20,000 people, highlighting the critical role these businesses play in driving economic growth and innovation.

Hayley Anderson-Richardson - Entrepreneur Of The Year Finalist 2024

Red Bear Equestrian, based in East Yorkshire, is recognised for its outstanding contributions to the equestrian and designer/retail industries.

Hayley Anderson-Richardson, the owner and founder of Red Bear Equestrian said “ I am honoured, and extremely excited for both myself and the team here. To have been shortlisted for this award is a testament to all of the hard work that goes on behind the scenes. I am so excited to meet all of the other business owners at the awards ceremony and to showcase what an incredible family business and community we have built.”

Red Bear Equestrian is a family run business, born from a love of all things equestrian and country living. Established during the pandemic they have gone from strength to strength, building a raving community of supporters.

Over the next 12 months there are some exciting announcements coming up as Red Bear Equestrian continue to trailblaze within the equestrian world.

On the announcement of the shortlist, Lex Deak, CEO of Basket said. "This has been such a strong category this year and the Great British businesses listed on this year's shortlist should be extremely proud of their hard work, and the contribution they are making. I look forward to meeting many of you at the final in November."

Previous winners of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards include the founders of BrewDog, MyEnergi, Zilch, Grenade, and ClearScore, who have gone on to become household names.

It is with thanks to national and regional sponsors Allica Bank, Airwallex, Basket, Caudwell Children, de Novo Solutions, GiftRound, GS Verde Group, GS1 UK, Home Grown, JF Growth Menzies, Quidos, Randal Charitable Foundation, ScoreApp, TikTok, UBS Wealth Management and Vestd that the Great British Entrepreneur Awards has been able to celebrate the very best of Great British entrepreneurs for 12 years.

The awards ceremony will take place on Monday November 18, at London’s prestigious Grosvenor House, where winners for each category in each region will be announced. This

