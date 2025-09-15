Local care home welcomes the Thirsk Yarn Bombers
Residents, relatives, and members of the local community gathered to enjoy a highly informative and heart-warming presentation from the Yarn Bombers, who shared stories of their incredible and selfless community work. The group, known for their vibrant and creative public displays, spoke about the positive impact of their projects and the joy they bring to people of all ages.
Guests had the opportunity to engage with the Yarn Bombers, ask questions, and even contribute their own knitted creations. The session was filled with laughter, inspiration, and a strong sense of community spirit. The hospitality team at Boroughbridge Manor served a delightful spread of teas and cakes, adding to the warm and welcoming atmosphere.
General Manager Susan Carter said: “We were absolutely thrilled to host the Thirsk Yarn Bombers and to give our residents and relatives the chance to hear about their amazing work. Our Knit and Natter group is all about connection, creativity, and community, and this visit truly embodied those values. It was a wonderful experience for everyone involved.”